RTÉ Operation Transformation doctor urges women to open up about menopause

Operation Transformation’s Dr Sumi Dunne is urging women to open up about their menopause journey.

Once a taboo topic, menopause is a transition period in life that women will inevitably face.

Among the many symptoms are difficulty sleeping, mood swings, mental health issues, fatigue and hot flushes.

Dr Sumi is the resident doctor on RTÉ’s long-running lifestyle show, currently showing for its 16th series.

She believes the conversation on menopause is becoming more common and hopes it remains that way after women suffered in silence for many years.

“It’s a historical legacy that women’s health was not discussed. But there’s a dynamic shift in gender now within GPs,” Dr Sumi said.

“We’ve many male doctors invested in women’s health as well as more women doctors. Conversations are starting; people want to talk about it. It’s easier to find that empathetic doctor now.

“We have raised the bar in Ireland around the understanding of women’s health, contraception, safe sex, sexually transmitted diseases.”

Dr Sumi is speaking at the National Menopause Summit in March about how the most important step of menopause is going to your GP.

“There are so many women coming forward to start the conversation. Up to 90pc of menopause consultations happen in a general practice, they’re not in specialist clinics,” she said.

“It’s important to know you don’t need to go to a specialist immediately, you can go to a GP. GPs are here to listen and prescribe appropriately.

“We’ve been prescribing HRT for a long period of time, but the open conversation only really started last year. We’re hoping the summit opens the door even more.

“A lot of conversations still need to happen, but we are talking, and a lot of women have become empowered to come into a doctor and talk about their menopause journey.

“Blood tests tell very little, you need to come in and talk about your symptoms and get examinations. So much can be done for you by just coming into your GP.

“We’re here for our patients, we’ve had the privilege of knowing them through their reproductive years and now we can support you through a different journey.

“There’s no reason why the menopause years can’t be really successful. We’ve phenomenal women in Ireland and we need to showcase that to the best of our ability,” Dr Sumi added.

Overall, the summit will advocate for a “new norm” in the Irish workplace where women at this key stage of life feel included, supported and understood through a range of “in house” supports.

Dr Sumi says the “empowered conference is open to all”, and she wants “to look after the women in Ireland to the maximum potential through perimenopause, menopause and postmenopausal years”.

Deirdre O'Kane will close out the Menopause Summit with a 30-minute set

“Perimenopause, which leads to menopause, can last five to eight years. The changing journey might happen at 45 and you may not see the end of your periods until you’re 53.

“That’s a long time to spend in a transition phase with a whole load of symptoms, but they can be robustly managed in a general practitioner.

“But what has been pivotal has been the opening of the door of conversation. There have been many of us in Ireland, general practice, doctors, men and women invested in menopause care.”

Gráinne Seoige will Moderate the event on March 23, 2023. The line-up includes Dr Caoimhe Hartley, clinical lead Rotunda Hospital Menopause Clinic, founder and CEO Menopause Health; Loretta Dignam, founder and CEO of The Menopause Hub; Joanne Healy, head of group employee relations at Bank of Ireland; Sallyanne Brady, advocate and founder of The Irish Menopause; and Katie Ridge, head of employer relations at Adare Human Resource Management.

Deirdre O’Kane will close out the day with a 30-minute set musing on all thing’s menopause, midlife and the maelstrom that is modern living.