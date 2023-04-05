Retro top ten 2013: It’s ten years since Daft Punk hit chart peak with “Get Lucky”

2 Waiting All Night Rudimental ft Ella Eyre

It’s ten years since “Get Lucky” dominated charts around the world, giving Daft Punk their first (and only) UK number one and their first top-ten hit in the US.

One of the best-selling digital singles of all time, the track featuring vocals from Pharrell Williams and guitar from Chic founder Nile Rodgers, reached the top ten in over 30 countries, including Ireland. The song broke Spotify streaming records on the day of its release.

With sales of over 1.3 million, it was the UK’s second best selling single of 2013, behind Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” which also featured Pharrell Williams.

In the US, “Get Lucky” has sold more than 3.5 million copies, despite never reaching number one. The single peaked at No.2 for five consecutive weeks as “Blurred Lines” stubbornly lodged in the top spot. Chris Molanphy of Slate later claimed that the Daft Punk track did not reach number one because “Blurred Lines” had digital sales, radio, online streaming and video.

French electronic music duo Daft Punk (Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo) formed in Paris in 1993. From 1999 they assumed robot personas, their identities hidden in public appearances behind helmets.

“Get Lucky” was the lead single from the duo’s fourth and final album “Random Access Memories”. Paying homage to late seventies and early eighties American music, particularly from Los Angeles, the album topped charts in over 20 countries and received Grammy Awards for Album of the Year, Best Dance/Electronica Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.

“Get Lucky” also won Grammy Awards for Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Speaking in Rolling Stone, Pharrell Williams said that on “Get Lucky” he was “trying to slice a really good moment and keep it on repeat”

When Daft Punk played Nile Rodgers their original recording of “Get Lucky”, he asked them to remove all instruments except drums. He then plugged in his 1959 Fender Stratocaster and went in search of a groove.

“In my way of composing, of feeling if something is grooving, it’s got to hit me in my soul,” Rodgers told The Daily Telegraph. “It doesn’t have to be overly intellectual or some complicated thing, it just has to be cool.” In the studio Rodgers experimented with different guitar lines until he saw, “both guys smiling”.

“Then I thought, ‘OK, I’m there.’”

In 2015, Rolling Stone ranked Daft Punk the 12th greatest musical duo of all time. They announced their split in 2021.