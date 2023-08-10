‘Queen of Ballymun’ Dame Stuffy bringing back old-style cabaret to Dublin drag scene

Dame Stuffy, aka Karl Dawson, is bringing her brand new show to The Civic Theatre in Tallaght next month

The so-called “queen of Ballymun” is hoping to attract fans of old-style cabaret to her latest shows in Dublin.

Dame Stuffy, aka Karl Dawson, is promising lots of “glam, glitz and giggles” for the shows in Tallaght next month.

The Dame will be singing live with a band and backing singers, something a bit different to a typical drag show.

“My act differentiates from the run-of-the-mill drag acts out there. I sing live, I have a live band with me, a lot of them veterans,” Karl said.

“All the old-style cabaret is just gone, and it needs to be brought back. There’s a need for it and I’m hoping to bring it back.

“I incorporate well-known songs into my stand-up routine, and I include audience participation. It’s a very interactive show.

“I’m moving away from just being a drag queen who lip syncs. There’s not a drag queen in Ireland who tours with a live band.”

Dame Stuffy’s show, An Evening of Music, Glam and Giggles, is the first solo project Karl has done on stage. For Karl, it’s all about putting smiles on people’s faces.

“I’ve done Christmas shows, but I’ve never done my own solo project. It’s going to be two hours of laughs, fun, song and putting a smile on people’s faces.

“Every day there’s something going on in the world, so this is a distraction and people can have a great night.

“I would classify myself as a Lily Savage or a Dame Edna. Dame Stuffy is the queen of Ballymun, she’s very Dublin but she’s very universal.

“She has state of the world humour, state of the country humour and state of your face humour. I’m hoping people who haven’t seen a drag queen before give it a shot.

“If the Dublin shows do well, hopefully I can go all around the country. Dame Stuffy is out there and she’s going to make you laugh,” he added.

Dame Stuffy’s show will be on at The Civic in Tallaght on September 1 and 2.