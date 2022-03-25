Q&A: What will court battle mean for the future of Dublin’s street murals?

Subset's mural in Portobello depicting David Attenborough is one of the disputed works

Street art collective Subset is preparing for a legal fight over its ‘unauthorised’ murals with Dublin City Council, which claims one person’s masterpiece can be another’s monstrosity.

So why will an upcoming court case have major implications for the future of street art in Dublin?

Because for almost a decade now, the underground movement Subset has been playing what it calls “a game of legislative cat and mouse” with Dublin City Council (DCC) by painting murals around the capital without planning permission.

Last month, Dublin District Court set June 16 as the starting date for a trial that should determine whether cat or mouse comes out on top. Either way, this dispute taps into a wider debate about how much Dublin values its public artworks – and whether the city is losing its cultural soul.

Who exactly are Subset and what’s their motivation?

Subset’s members mostly use pseudonyms, so there’s an air of mystery around them. What we do know is that they want DCC to radically loosen its regulations on street art.

As things stand, you need planning permission to paint something on a public wall, even if the owner is fine with it. Subset’s main activity is the Grey Area Project, which effectively means putting up murals faster than they can be taken down. Their work often has a political edge.

One famous example was an image of Savita Halappanavar, the Indian woman who died after being refused an abortion at a Galway hospital in 2012. This appeared on South Richmond Street shortly before the Eighth Amendment referendum in 2018 and became a focal point for campaigners, who left flowers and messages there.

How did this confrontation come to a head?

Last October, DCC prosecuted Subset over a mural about mental health called Think and Wonder on the gable end of Grantham’s Café in Camden Market. The collective was fined €4,500.

While Subset didn’t send a representative to court, it later succeeded in getting the conviction overturned and securing a new trial. This will also focus on two other murals which DCC claims are unauthorised.

One is a portrait of British naturalist David Attenborough on the gable end of a privately owned house in Portobello, a tribute for his 93rd birthday three years ago. Another is Horseboy, a celebration of Smithfield’s traditional horse fair, which can be found on a council house wall there.

What is each side’s basic position?

DCC accuses Subset of repeatedly ignoring official warnings and enforcement notices. The council denies being a bunch of philistines who want to stop artists expressing themselves, claiming that it did actually grant 35 applications for murals last year.

DCC might also point out that Dublin is not exactly an artistic wasteland, with more than 200 sculptures, statues, monuments and mosaics dotted around the city. Subset, meanwhile, insists that it isn’t doing any harm and has tried to meet DCC halfway.

“We have put forward proposed amendments to the laws in conjunction with architects and solicitors,” a spokesperson has said. “But we were left just going around the houses, speaking with city council, representatives, Arts Council representatives, [government] ministers… really to no avail.”

Why does this issue arouse such strong emotions?

Because ever since people started painting their cave walls more than 60,000 years ago, public art has been an important part of shaping a place’s visual identity.

Belfast has long been famous for its political murals, which express republican and unionist views in highly provocative terms. Dublin doesn’t have that kind of tradition, but thanks in part to Subset it is catching up fast.

Some street artists use their spray cans to launch professional careers, most famously the shadowy British activist Banksy, who is now worth roughly €50m. Others earn little or nothing and simply want make to some sort of point.

“My role as an artist is to challenge, to make people think and express things that provoke,” says Asbestos, whose city centre mural Protect Us was a response to Covid-19 in 2020. “A city without graffiti is a city without a voice.”

What if I want to turn my own property into an art canvas?

Then you’d better make sure you have all your legal ducks in a row. Last year, Cathy McGovern commissioned the artist Solus to create a two-storey mural of “boxing ballerinas” on her house in Dún Laoghaire.

She believed it “would bring colour into people’s lives” during the pandemic, offering “a message of resilience and triumph over adversity”.

“From the second it went up, neighbours said they absolutely loved it,” she said. “People regularly knock on my door and ask me about the art.”

Sadly for McGovern, last month Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council ordered the mural to be removed – claiming it would lower property prices and set an “undesirable precedent”.

Doesn’t Dublin also have a history of people vandalising public art they don’t like?

Yes, dating back to the IRA blowing up Nelson’s Pillar on O’Connell Street in 1966. Anti-British sentiment was probably also the motive for whoever threw red paint over a World War I memorial called The Haunting Soldier in St Stephen’s Green four years ago.

It’s less easy to understand why a statue of Luke Kelly on his native Sheriff Street has been repeatedly defaced since its arrival in 2019.

Kelly’s Dubliners bandmate John Sheahan condemned these attacks as “mindless”, but suggestions that the 1.8 metre-high marble bust should be moved to another area have so far been resisted.

“The actions of one or two troubled people seeking attention shouldn’t mean an entire community is punished,” said Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon, “or told they are undeserving of nice things.”

Finally, how does all this fit into the arguments over Dublin’s future development?

Dublin is currently experiencing a hotel-building boom, with around 4,000 new rooms in the pipeline.

Theatres, studios and galleries, meanwhile, are increasingly under threat from rising rents. Artists feel undervalued and warn that there’s no point bringing all these tourists here unless we give them interesting things to do and see. DCC protests that you can’t have a free-for-all on the streets because one person’s masterpiece is another person’s monstrosity.

In a show of defiance earlier this month, Subset unveiled its latest mural on Aungier Street, depicting the 16th-century pirate queen Grace O’Malley.

“We’re the fighting Irish for a reason,” said a Subset member who read out a prepared statement there. “Believe that.” Next June in the Dublin District Court, this fight will step up another gear.