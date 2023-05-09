Post Malone at Dublin’s 3Arena: Everything you need to know

American rapper Post Malone will play at Dublin’s 3Arena tonight and tomorrow night, May 9 and 10.

He will bring his elaborate production setup of incredible lighting effects, pyro and multi-platform stages seen on his North America run to cities across Europe.

The 13-date run kicked off on April 22 at Oslo’s Telenor Arena, making stops in Stockholm, Copenhagen, Antwerp, Zurich, Cologne, London, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and Amsterdam.

He’s concluding the European leg in Dublin. here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming gigs:

Are there any tickets left?

Yes, tickets are still available on Ticketmaster.ie.

Who is the support act?

Rae Sremmurd

When do doors open?

Doors open at 6.30pm.

Can under-16s go?

Under-16s need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Standing is strictly over-14s.

What songs will Post Malone perform?

Reputation

Wow

I Like You (A Happier Song)

Wrapped Around Your Finger

Better Now

Psycho

Candy Paint

I Fall Apart

Euthanasia

Stay

Lemon Tree

Circles

Love/Hate Letter to Alcohol

Take What You Want

When I’m Alone

Over Now

Rockstar

Goodbyes

Cooped Up

Sunflower

Chemical

Congratulations

White Iverson

How do I get to the 3Arena?

Traveling to the 3Arena couldn’t be easier. Situated in the heart of Dublin’s docklands, it is very well served by public transport.

Irish Rail, Dart or inter-city services will bring you to Connolly or Heuston Station, from where you can hop on the Luas straight to the 3Arena.

There are extra trams on show nights to cater for the large numbers travelling to and from the venue. A full schedule and live information are available on www.luas.ie.

Dublin Bus offers a high frequency and accessible service from all over Dublin to within a 20-minute walk of the 3Arena.

The 151 route runs every 10 minutes during rush hour and will leave you on Castleforbes Road, the closest stop to the venue, just a two-minute walk away. The last bus departs Castleforbes Road at 23.15pm Monday to Saturday.

For anyone driving, there is limited car parking available in The Point Village car park, but this car park is not run by 3Arena.

With large numbers gathering on show nights, traffic congestion can delay your arrival and departure so it’s encouraged to use public transport where possible.