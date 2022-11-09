Popular Dublin Castle Christmas market to return next month

The launch of Christmas in the Castle in 2019. The popular open air Christmas Market returns this year on December 8

The popular Dublin Castle Christmas market makes a welcome return this year, running for 13 days before Christmas.

Returning for its fourth year, the free event will open on December 8. However, this year it will be ticket only and the public are urged to book in advance to avoid disappointment.

The courtyard of the castle will be filled with more than 30 traditional alpine market stalls featuring an array of crafts and gift ideas, as well as food and drink stalls.

The castle entrance will be lined with Christmas trees and light displays, while children will be able to enjoy a fun-fair with a vintage carousel.

The open-air Christmas market will have music performances both in Irish and English from Dublin Gospel Choir, New Dublin Voices, Playlist, Crux Voice Ensemble and others.

Meanwhile, the Phibsboro Friday Food Market, which has been in operation since May, has closed.

The outdoor market, which ran from 11.30am and 6.30pm in Royal Canal park, stopped trading on November 4.

The linear park is located between North Circular Road and Broadstone, adjacent to Blessington Street Basin and Phibsboro village.

The market was originally set up by Dublin City Council on a trial basis for an initial period of 12 months.

However, an emergency motion to Dublin City Council was passed on Tuesday morning in an attempt to revive the local market.

Councillor Colm O’Rourke has requested the council to detail why the market has ceased operation and to explore all possibilities to ensure the success of a future market.