Phibsboro to get new outdoor market every Friday from May

The new market will operate at the Long Border/Hazel Walk, between North Circular Road and Broadstone. Pic: Dublin City Council

A new weekly outdoor market is to open in Phibsboro before the summer under proposals put forward by Dublin City Council.

Starting in May, the market will operate on a trial basis every Friday at the Long Border/Hazel Walk along Royal Canal Park.

The linear park is located between North Circular Road and Broadstone, adjacent to Blessington Street Basin and Phibsboro village.

The council believes the location has “good potential for an atmospheric market in a vibrant neighbourhood”, with many active community groups in the area.

The market will trade from 11.30am to 6.30pm every week for an initial period of 12 months, according to a report presented to councillors.

This will “get it through all the seasons successfully and ascertain if it would be sustainable into the future”.

The council said the venture would support a strong primary producer and grocery portfolio, as well as hot foods and artisan crafts.

Expressions of interest from local businesses wishing to become stallholders are also welcome, it added.

Councillor Declan Meenagh (Lab) described the market proposal as “a great idea” and said he was fully behind it.

“I have been overwhelmed by the amount of public support for this market,” he said. “I think people really like the plan and I’m working hard to make sure it happens.

“The market will include local small businesses, bring some life into the park and will be a really interesting link between Phibsboro and Broadstone.”