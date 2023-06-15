Paolo Nutini at Malahide Castle: Everything you need to know including stage times, weather, support acts, set list and more

Paolo Nutini performs on stage at Alexandra Palace on October 25, 2022 in London, England.

Paolo Nutini is set to play for thousands of fans in Dublin this weekend in a sold out gig in Malahide Castle.

The Scottish singer will play Malahide Castle as part of his Last Night In The Bittersweet tour on Friday night.

The New Shoes hitmaker will play from his new album released last year with special guests Julia Jacklin and Galway indie rock band NEWDAD.

Gates for the gig will open at 5pm and the show starts at 6pm. Pedestrian access into the venue will be through Hogan’s Gate, near Malahide Dart Station and fans will not be permitted to enter through any other park gate.

Weather

Malahide Castle is an open-air standing venue and concert goers are urged to dress appropriately for the weather.

Met Éireann has said Friday will be dry with hazy sunny spells. It is expected to get cloudier later in the day with some showers. Highest temperatures of 23 and 24 are expected across Dublin.

Supporting Acts

Supporting act NEWDAD are expected to take to the stage first around 6pm, followed by Australian singer-songwriter Julia Jacklin around 7pm.

Set list

Paolo Nutini played Cork’s Musgrave Park earlier this week and is expected to follow the same set list. Below are some of the songs concert goers can expect to hear on the night.

Afterneath

Lose It

Scream (Funk My Life Up)

Let Me Down Easy

Acid Eyes

Through the Echoes

Coming Up Easy

Heart Filled Up (dedicated to Aslan frontman,… more )

New Shoes

Petrified in Love

Pencil Full of Lead

Stuck In The Middle With You (Stealers Wheel cover)

Take Me Take Mine

Candy

Everywhere

Cherry Blossom

Iron Sky

Shine a Light

Transport

Concert goers are urged to use public transport to get to and from Malahide Castle. Malahide Castle is in a residential area and attendees are reminded to respect the local community by not engaging in anti-social behaviour or illegal parking.

Malahide Castle can be accessed via Dart to Malahide Dart Station. It is about a 15-minute walk to the arena entrance from Dart.

Dublin Bus has two services to Malahide including routes 32 and route 42.

There will also be a direct bus service running from Custom House Quay in the city Centre to the venue. This is offered as a single or return service and can be pre-booked at www.marathoncoaches.ie.

For those travelling by private bus, there will be coach/bus and mini bus parking within the grounds of Malahide Castle, access is via Back Road.

Fingal County Council will be providing car parking for all Malahide Castle concerts this summer which can be accessed via Back Road. Pre-booking is advised on www.marathoncoaches.ie , otherwise parking on the day costs €25.

Concert goers are advised not to park in surrounding residential areas and parking enforcement rules will be in operation.

Prohibited items

All venues and bars on site will have contactless payment and some food vendors will also take card payments.

No alcohol or drinks are permitted to be brought into Malahide Castle or the park itself with the exception of water and soft drinks in sealed plastic 500ml bottles. Drinking water points will be available on site.

Concert goers are also not allowed to bring backpacks, large handbags, garden furniture, fold-up chairs, umbrellas, selfie sticks, lasers, flares, fireworks air horns and aerosol cans.

Professional camera and video equipment with a detachable lens and audio recording equipment is also not permitted on site.

Accessible parking is available at Malahide Castle and must be booked in advance at accessireland@festivalrepublic.com.