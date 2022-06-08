Over 20 acts to perform at two-day Smithfield Fleadh

Doireann Glackin and the Fingal Mummers launch the Smithfield Fleadh, taking place on June 18 and 19. Pic: Maxwells

More than 20 traditional Irish music acts are set to perform at the first-ever Smithfield Fleadh later this month.

The free two-day festival will take place at Smithfield Square – Dublin’s largest dedicated event space – on the weekend of June 18 and 19, promising a mix of music, dance, song and workshops.

Programme highlights include sean-nós dancers The Dublin Lasses, featuring Sibéal Davitt and friends; a new children’s music and puppet show called Treehouse; and a performance from acclaimed concertina player Cormac Begley.

Nava, well-known for their unique blend of Irish and Persian traditional music, will wrap up the festival on the main stage on Sunday, June 19.

A dedicated outdoor street performance area called An Stáitsín Fánach will feature the Fingal Mummers, a group continuing a tradition of carnival-styled play in masquerade, on both days of the fleadh.

Visitors will be able to try their hand at learning the uilleann pipes or enjoy a celebration of Traveller music with Trish Reilly, Stephen Dunne and Mickey Dunne.

As well as showcasing emerging Irish talent, the fleadh will include well-known names from the folk and traditional scene, including Paddy Glackin who will take part in a discussion and music performance.

TG4 presenter and fiddle player Doireann Glackin will cover MC duties for the fleadh, which runs from 12 noon until 6pm each day.

This event is organised by Dublin City Council and supported by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.

Launching the fleadh, Dublin’s Lord Mayor Allison Gilliland said: “We hope people will come to Smithfield to experience this new event and enjoy the wonderful talent we have here in Dublin.

“The city is coming alive again and we want to see more family-friendly events like these to bring people together and back into the city.”