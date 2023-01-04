Over 1.1 million people visited Guinness Storehouse last year

More than 1.1 million people visited the Guinness Storehouse in 2022 as the tourism industry in Dublin bounced back post pandemic.

However, unlike previous years, the Storehouse saw a significant increase in domestic visitors with people from Ireland making up 24pc of numbers - more than double the volume in 2019 and years prior.

Now in its 23rd year, the Guinness Storehouse has welcomed more than 22.9 million visitors since opening the black gates to visitors in 2000.

However, with about 93pc of visitors previously being international tourists, the Guinness Storehouse, like much of the tourism industry in Ireland, saw performance grind to a halt with pandemic travel restrictions.

More than seven million tourists visited Ireland in 2022, equating to a 73pc recovery since pre-pandemic peak levels of 2019, according to research from the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation.

The top nationalities from overseas to visit the Guinness Storehouse in 2022 were from the US (24pc) and UK (25pc).

Mainland Europe and long-haul markets such as Australia and New Zealand and some Asian markets were slower to recover.

However, despite the strength in numbers, Catherine Toolan, Managing Director at Diageo Irish Brand Homes has called for the government to support recovery measures.

“The tourism industry delivers up to €5.9bn in revenue and 330,000 jobs each year, so it’s incredibly important to keep recovery thriving,” she said.

“With the cost-of-living crisis, a shortage of hotel rooms, escalating car hire costs and volatility in Europe, there is certainly a tough year ahead.

“We would call on the government to maintain the lower VAT rate of 9pc for the tourism and hospitality industry, making Ireland a strong proposition and value for money destination for international tourists.”

Liz Halpin, Head of Dublin at Fáilte Ireland, said: “Unique attractions and interesting experiences are crucial for attracting international and domestic visitors to visit Dublin.

“It’s fantastic to see such a strong recovery in visitor numbers to the Guinness Storehouse and we look forward to encouraging visitors to keep discovering Dublin and Ireland as we move into 2023.”