One actor, one audience member and one bathtub. Is this the most unique play at the Dublin Fringe Festival?

Grace Morgan is part of the theatre group behind, You’re Needy (sounds frustrating), a one-actor play which takes place in a bathtub

An upcoming Fringe Festival play, with one actor and one audience member, is set to take place in a bathroom in Donnybrook.

The show, You’re Needy (sounds frustrating), is based on living with your parents and surviving off instant noodles.

The unique off-site experience by Dublin-based theatre collective, tasteinyourmouth, aims to capture the personal experience of many Dubliners today.

It follows Carrie, who has moved into her bathtub and is living on noodles, parsley baths and face masks. Every week, she’s visited by a volunteer hired to help her reintegrate into society.

The theatre group, founded by William Dunleavy, Grace Morgan and Laoise Murray in 2020, has been working on this production for three years.

Grace, who is director, told Independent.ie: “It’s an off-site performance which takes place in the bathroom of an Airbnb we’ve secured in Donnybrook.

“The one audience member follows Carrie, a young woman who has retreated into her bathroom in pursuit of wellness and perfection. It’s not a Covid play, but it did come around the time of lockdown.

“There’s a Japanese phenomenon called hikikomori, where there’s a societal group made up of young men who go into isolation in their parents’ homes for six months.

“There’s a group of women called rental sisters who are employed to convince them to come out of isolation. That’s where the audience and performer relationship comes from.”

According to Grace, this play interrogates how capitalism seeks to control women’s bodies through the wellness industry, touching on monotony, meditation and Gwenyth Paltrow.

“The way it’s sold to us is a lot friendlier and a lot less threatening. We’re exploring the darker side of it,” she said.

“A lot of things we included in this came from our own personal experiences, we highlight the dangers and obsessiveness of habits.

“Moving into her bathroom, it’s a critical part of this. It’s in her parents’ house which is relatable to a lot of us. It’s about not having a space to call your own.

“Carrie is like a lot of us, moving abroad, not being able to afford it, coming back and not being able to afford living alone. Moving in with parents is the only option.”

Premiering as part of Dublin Fringe Festival 2023, You’re Needy (sounds frustrating), will preview on Thursday, September 14 and run daily until Saturday, September 23.

The 35-minute performances will run three times a day, with four on weekends. Weekday performances start at 5.30pm, 7.30pm and 9pm, with weekend performances at 2pm, 4pm, 6.30pm and 8.30pm.