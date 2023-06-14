Olivier award nominee Michael Keegan-Dolan — ‘theatre is a risky business, even brilliant work can go wrong’

Following a sell-out Irish tour in Autumn 2022, MÁM will take place from Thursday 13 July to Friday 14 July 2023.

Olivier Award nominee Michael Keegan-Dolan has said that “theatre is a risky business; even brilliant work can go wrong”.

The Longford native is 54 and he has been creating dances since he was 19. He has a number of Olivier Award nominations, and even though he’s successful, he still believes that everything can’t always be perfect.

The internationally acclaimed choreographer, who is now based in Kerry, is bringing an outstanding mythic dance production MÁM to the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre.

Michael told Independent.ie: “When it goes well it’s the best thing ever, when it doesn’t go well it hurts more. Words have tremendous power depending on how thick your skin is.

“I remember what’s said to me. If an Irish person gives me a complement, I’ll take it seriously but if they insult me, I’ll take it very seriously too.

“I performed something profoundly Irish in Hong Kong, but they totally got the show. One said to me, we’ve the same issues here, we’ve problems, the police, suicide, social integration.

“I felt validated after that, all of that work, the poverty in my twenties all made sense at that moment. Those moments helped me build a life.

“Theatre is a risky business; even brilliant work can go wrong. If the show goes well, it doesn’t always go well, it depends on so many different things, you can get unlucky.

“I moved to west Kerry six years ago, one reason why is my connection with Cormac Begley. He’s a traditional character, I’m a troublemaker. The show is an outcome of our meeting.

“12 dancers from all over the world and 70 contemporary musicians had to play with Cormac, who came from west Kerry, who’s very traditional. It was wild, the show is about that.”

MÁM brings together the Irish traditional concertina player Cormac Begley, the European music collective, stargaze and twelve international dancers from Teaċ Daṁsa. MÁM is a meeting place between soloist and ensemble, classical and traditional, the local and universal.

The timely production that acknowledges how life’s polarities can, on occasion, come together and find a resolution.

“MÁM is a geological structure. It’s the lowest point between two high points. In west Kerry it’s important because people would’ve moved through these points for people, animals, energy.

“It’s meeting places, it’s a place you’d go for a fight, a place you could be robbed, a place where an army could come over. It’s a good place to ambush someone. They’re dualistic places, they have meaning.

“The start is about the middle of a wake for a child. It grows out of that; dancing and music happen.

“MÁM, there’s not one spoken word. There’s music and there’s dancing. There’s a delight in not knowing what’s going on, you feel alive. There’s an excitement when communicating with someone and you don’t know what they’re saying.

“Anyone who goes to the theatre, some are dragged along, you can always tell the fella, it’s very often a man dragged along by his theatre enthusiastic partner. Do your very best to be open to the experience and never be afraid to not understand what’s going on, don’t see it as a negative. In the world of imagination, understanding is secondary, it’s all about the mystery,” Michael added.

MÁM will take place from Thursday 13 July to Friday 14 July 2023 for two performances only before it travels to the Venice Biennale Danza 2023.

Since its première at the Dublin Theatre Festival in 2019, MÁM has toured Sadler’s Wells, London, Perth Festival, Australia, New Zealand Festival of the Arts, Teatros del Canal, Madrid, Internationale Maifestspiele, Wiesbaden, as well as to 14 venues around Ireland.

MÁM has been nominated for an Olivier Award for Best New Production in 2020 and two UK Critics’ Circle National Dance Awards in 2021.

The production follows the success of Michael’s acclaimed re-imagining of the world-famous ballet Swan Lake/Loch na hEala in 2016.