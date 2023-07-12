Nine things to do with the kids this summer that won’t break the bank

There are lots of free events to keep the kids happy during July and August in Dublin. Pic: Stock image

We’re already a few weeks into the summer holidays, with many parents up to their eyes trying to keep the children entertained.

If you’re looking to escape screens, why not try this list of cheap or free things to do to solve any boredom crisis.

Wild Bee Festival, Skerries

Featuring a host of events to entertain and inform biodiversity enthusiasts, this weekend-long event features a series of talks and walks suited to everyone.

Learn about creating bee-friendly environments, protecting biodiversity, identifying birds and wildflowers, and understanding the impact of climate change on the ecosystem.

Speakers include Brian Seales of Trinity College Dublin, local ecologist Kate Harrington, Phoenix Park tour guide Leif Barry and Cathal Copeland of Birdwatch Ireland.

Skerries Mills, July 22 & 23. All events are free of charge, but prebooking is required. For more details visit www.fingal.ie

Irish Defence Forces Open Day

The Defence Forces are hosting a free family open day in Farmleigh House, Phoenix Park on Saturday, July 29. There’ll be weapon demonstrations, vintage vehicles, army brass and pipe band recitals, and much more on show. Serving members, veterans and all members of the public are welcome to attend.

Farmleigh House, July 29, 11am-5pm. For more details visit www.military.ie

Funtropolis

Performers from the group 'Go Dance for Change' at the launch of Funtropolis

Dublin City Council’s Funtropolis will return to Mountjoy Square Park on August 19 and 20. There’ll be nail biting aerial exhibitions, groovy tunes, educational entertainment, delicious food, and drink options.

Music lovers can look forward to the CÓRus Choir, Code of Behaviour, and DJ Donal Dineen. The multicultural collective, Go Dance for Change, will grace the stage with performances representing and celebrating Dublin’s diverse cultures.

Other acts and performers include Mark the Science Guy, the two-woman punk circus, Snatch & Grab, all-woman cabaret act Daring Dames, Death or Circus, and the explosive acrobatic show On Tish.

Mountjoy Square Park, August 19 & 20, 12-6pm. For more details visit www.dublincity.ie

Kidsyard Family Rave

Kidsyard Rave is a family experience where parents can have just as much fun as their kids. On July 16, old ravers can relive their youth with their kids - minus the hangover of course. Kidsyard Rave will include glow stick crafts, face painting and bubbles with parachute games on the dancefloor.

The Bernard Shaw, Cross Guns Bridge, July 16 and August 6. Adult tickets are €10 and kids’ tickets are €5. For more details visit www.thebernardshaw.com

Story time with Dogs Trust

Dogs Trust will be hosting story time in libraries across the country this summer. With a dog safety message at the helm, there’ll be some educational fun, drama and role play. The event is best suited for dog lovers between the ages of 5 and 10. They will visit libraries in the Fingal region throughout the month of August, starting with Blanchardstown and Howth on Tuesday, August 1.

For full details about venues, dates and times, visit www.fingal.ie

Shrek The Musical

Strictly Come Dancing star Joanne Clifton and Oliver Award Nominee James Gillan will be in the Shrek-tacular cast of the smash hit Shrek the Musical.

If you’re looking to leave your troubles Far Far Away, you can join the adventures of Shrek and Donkey as they try to complete their quest to save Princess Fiona from the dragon.

Featuring a host of classic songs, including I’m A Believer, it’s a perfect treat for any kids who’ve behaved all summer.

Bord Gais Energy Theatre, August 15-20. Tickets from €21.50. For full details visit www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie

Sustainable Style with Niki Collier

A perfect place for those interested in climate, creativity and fashion. Here, you can learn how to fray, manipulate and embellish denim, or rip, twist and sculpt cotton into new forms in this sustainable style workshop.

Tickets are free and the workshop is suitable for children aged eight and up. You just have to bring your old jeans and/or t-shirts and leave with new skills and new sustainable style.

Cabra Library, Navan Road, July 25, 2pm. For full details visit www.evenbrite.ie

Paw Patrol Summer Music Festival

D15 Toy Library is hosting a Toddler Summer Music Festival on July 17 at Fortlawn Community Centre. You can borrow and return toys, listen to live music, dance and get crafty. There’ll also be opportunities to:

Meet Chase and Marshall from Paw Patrol

See performances from local artists

Get your face painted for free

Upcycle your sunglasses

Make DIY flower crowns

D15 Toy Library, July 17, from 12-2pm. Tickets €5 per family. Full details at www.eventbrite.ie

Engineering Workshop

A hands-on workshop for children exploring everyday engineering

This is a fun, hands-on workshop for children exploring how engineering is an essential part of everyday life. Different engineering challenges will put their problem solving to the test. Suitable for children from 6 to 12 years old.

Rediscovery Centre, Ballymun. Saturday, July 29, 2.30-4pm. Tickets are €10. For full details visit www.rediscoverycentre.ie