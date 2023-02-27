Dublin

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.2°C Dublin

Nine ‘cheapest’ Dublin hotels to stay in this St Patrick’s Day

A one-night stay in The Morgan Hotel on Dublin's Fleet Street includes dinner for two Expand

Close

A one-night stay in The Morgan Hotel on Dublin's Fleet Street includes dinner for two

A one-night stay in The Morgan Hotel on Dublin's Fleet Street includes dinner for two

A one-night stay in The Morgan Hotel on Dublin's Fleet Street includes dinner for two

Amy Donohoe

Hotel stays in Dublin for St Patrick’s Day don’t come cheap, with some eye-watering prices being quoted for anyone looking to spend our national day in the capital.

Despite that, at the time of writing, a search on booking.com claims “98pc of places to stay are unavailable for your dates on our site”.

So, where are the cheapest spots you and a guest can stay on the night of March 17? We’ve included the city centre and hotels a short journey away from town on public transport.

The Address Hotel, Citywest – €204

One of Dublin’s newest 4-star hotels, 9km from the city centre. There’s free parking available, although breakfast is not included in the price of the €204 double room. 

Albany House, Harcourt Street – €210

This will get you a twin room in the city centre. You can add breakfast for just €5 per head. Or book three nights and get one night free along with free breakfast if you want to make the most of the bank holiday weekend.

The Bonnington, Whitehall – €315 

You can book a stay at the Bonnington Hotel on the Swords Road on St. Patrick’s Day for €315, excluding breakfast, for two adults.

Cassidy’s Hotel, Cavendish Row – €390 

Dublin Eye Newsletter

Dublin news for Dubs everywhere. Find out what’s going on in the nation’s capital. Issued Monday to Friday.

This field is required

Located just off the top of O’Connell Street, opposite Gate Theatre, a stay in Cassidy’s will set you back €390. Breakfast is not included in the price.

Stauntons on the Green Hotel  – €513

For a double standard room, you can stay in a hotel near St Stephen’s Green on March 17 for €513. It’s €17.50 per head if you want to add breakfast.

The Gresham Hotel, O’Connell Street – €589

You can stay in a queen-sized bed with a city view on St Patrick’s weekend for €589. The O’Connell Street hotel offers free breakfast with some bookings. Free parking is also available.

The Morgan Hotel, Fleet Street – €619 (includes dinner)

Two adults can stay in a signature queen bed, with breakfast and a three-course dinner for €619. You also get a free cocktail if you book on the hotel website.

Wren Hotel, St Andrew’s Lane – €630

A double bed for two in a “cosy nest” will set you back €630. This “sustainable hotel” is just off Grafton Street. 

Herbert Park Hotel and Park Residence, Ballsbridge – €800

The classic king room with an extra-large double bed is €800. It’s €23.90 to add breakfast during your stay.

Do you have a Dublin story?

If so you can get in touch here

Read More

Privacy