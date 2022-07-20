New survey rates the top 15 coffee spots in Dublin

Our love of coffee has grown since the pandemic

If you can’t tell your cappuccinos from your flat whites, then a new survey could be just what you need to help find the best coffee in Dublin.

Demand for coffee soared during the pandemic, with many cafés taking advantage of being able to provide takeaway fare for customers.

Now that the city’s opened up again, coffee supply company, Coffee Friends, has conducted a survey to find the most enjoyable cuppa in the city.

The firm examined Trip Advisor reviews and singled out those with a score of 80pc or more, compiling them into Dublin’s top 15 rated coffee shops.

The survey selected Coffee Angel on Trinity Street as the number one café to grab a great coffee.

Second on the list is Cora Knows Best on Great Denmark Street, followed by the Tranquil Tea Rooms at Deansgrange Cemetery.

Bang Bang on Leinster Street placed fourth on the list, while Canal Express percolated some affection with fifth place.

The full list is below:

Coffee Angel HQ, Trinity Street. Cora Knows Best, Great Denmark Street. The Tranquil Tea Rooms, Deansgrange Cemetery. Bang Bang, Leinster Street. Canal Express, Grand Canal Street. Munch, Central Park Mountain View, D18. Scrumptious, Phillipsburg Avenue. Ecaterinacakes, Berkeley Road. Fonte Coffee, Parliament Street. Nick's Coffee Company, Ranelagh. Il Fornaio Dawson Street, Dawson Street. Coffee District, James' Street. Hatch Coffee, Point Village Sandycove. Network, Aungier Street. Laine, My Love, Talbot Street.