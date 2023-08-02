New female-led theatre company to make their debut for Dublin Fringe Fest

A new female-led theatre company is set to make their debut at Dublin’s Fringe Festival next month.

Philomena Productions will perform their first ever play, In Heat, at The New Theatre, Temple Bar, from September 13-16 at 8.30pm.

The group is led by creative producer Sinéad Gallagher and writer and actor Sadhbh Malin.

“Philomena P is a company rooted in creative collaboration. We want to expand with other artists, honour audiences and offer hope,” they said.

“We are driven by our belief in art’s capacity for positive change in our society. Our mission is to be a voice for the Ireland we know by creating resonant work and growing through collaboration.”

In Heat is described as “unsettling as it is funny”, and deals with topics such as toxic relationships, fertility, coercive control and gender roles.

The description reads: “After many conversations about various crises faced by young people in Ireland today, we were mobilised to tell a story that would portray the chaos of being a 20-something in this rapidly changing country.

In Heat is the first production from the female-led theatre company

“It tells the story of a couple in their twenties as they find out they are pregnant, for the second time.

“Set against the backdrop of contemporary Dublin, Conor and Helen have to navigate their turbulent relationship to a place of safety while the pressure of caring for something other than themselves slowly simmers.

“Conor and Helen’s story touches on themes of fertility, toxic relationships, gender roles and the current cost-of-living crisis. It is a story that most people will be able to see some part of themselves in, for better or worse.”

Dublin Fringe Festival is an annual festival that focuses on fresh and innovative approaches to the arts. It will run for 16 days and nights this September across 35 venues in the city.

Tickets for In Heat start at €11 and you can book on the Fringe Fest website.