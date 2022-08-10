New exhibition gives James Joyce’s Dubliners a modern twist

The exhibition was inspired by James Joyce's collection of short stories, Dubliners

A painting on the Luas from the Joyce-inspired collection by Frank Kiely

With Dublin continuing to mark all things Joycean for the 100th anniversary of Ulysses, a new art exhibition is putting a modern-day twist on one of the celebrated writer’s earlier works.

Irish-born artist Frank Kiely (48) has taken inspiration from James Joyce’s Dubliners, a book of short stories first published in 1914.

Dubliners – the Childhood, Adolescence, Adulthood and Public Life Stories, currently running in the James Joyce Centre on North Great George’s Street, features 15 paintings by the London-based artist.

Each artwork corresponds with a story from the book’s original text, once described by Joyce as “a moral history of the country”.

Dubliners closes with The Dead, the classic novella which was later made into a film, starring Donal McCann and Anjelica Huston.

Despite this being his second Joyce exhibition, Mr Kiely admitted he wasn’t always a fan of Joyce’s work.

“I first read Dubliners in 2001 after constant nagging from my sister,” he said. “I was shocked that Joyce was grappling with themes that I felt were still so important and relevant today.”

Having exhibited his paintings from the earlier sections of Dubliners at the James Joyce Centre in 2018/19, the latest collection features eight new works, all completed during Covid.

“My aim was to reconstitute Joyce’s stories with an imagined visual narrative presented within a 21st century Dublin context,” he said.

With modern Dublin in mind, the paintings include a depiction of a Luas passing the GPO instead of a tram and characters representing “the new Irish who are now part of the fabric of our society”.

“Many of Joyce’s original stories are male-centred so there are a lot more women in my pictures,” he added.

Mr Kiely said it was an honour to run the exhibition during the centenary year of Ulysess.

“I hope my paintings will spark curiosity and act as a signpost to Joyce’s original work,” he said.

The exhibition runs at the James Joyce Centre until December 31.