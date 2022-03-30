New book bringing Dublin’s history ‘out of the archives and onto the streets’

Historians-in-Residence, Cormac Moore, Mary Muldowney, Cathy Scuffil, Dervilia Roche and James Curry at the launch of the fourth volume of the History on your Doorstep. Pic: Marc O’Sullivan

Erin Crotty at the launch of History on your Doorstep, a collection of five articles about people, places and monuments of Dublin. Pic: Marc O’Sullivan

A footballer from Drumcondra who famously saved FC Barcelona from bankruptcy features in a new publication by a group of Dublin historians.

Dublin-born Patrick O’Connell was manager of the Catalan club for the 1934-35 season after taking Betis to first place in the league championship.

During the Spanish Civil War, when fascist aggression threatened the very existence of FC Barcelona, O’Connell brought the team on a tour of the Americas, a move credited with reviving the club’s financial fortunes.

His is just one of five fascinating stories told in the fourth volume of History on Your Doorstep, published by Dublin City Council this week.

Articles on the thriving weaving industry in the Liberties – still in existence today – and our changing attitudes to national and international conflict are also included.

The latest publication in the series contains chapters written by each of the Historians-in-Residence – Cathy Scuffil, James Curry, Mary Muldowney and Cormac Moore – who work across different administrative areas of Dublin city.

Another contributor is Dublin’s Historian-in-Residence for Children, Dervilia Roche, who reflects on her first year in the role.

The collection of five articles about people, places and monuments is aimed at bringing history “out of the archives and onto the streets”, according to Dublin City Council.

Launching the publication, Dublin’s Lord Mayor Allison Gilliland said: “The five chapters in this volume focus on varied topics but are united by the authors’ shared desire to explore the different ways in which our city’s past influences its present.

“I would encourage everyone with an interest in the world around them to pick up a copy to discover something new about Dublin city.”

Dublin City Librarian Mairead Owens said the Historians-in-Residence have contributed to unearthing and retelling untold and long forgotten histories.

“By engaging with local communities, the Historians-in-Residence are bringing history out of our libraries and onto the streets of Dublin to be explored by young and old, Dubliner and blow-in alike,” she said.

“History on Your Doorstep is a testament to their work and a timely reminder of the importance of engaging with and learning from the past.”

Iseult Byrne, chief executive of Dublin City Council Culture Company, added: “It’s a key aim of the Culture Company to find more ways for people to engage with the cultural places and spaces in their own neighbourhoods, and the Historians-in-Residence programmes provide so many opportunities for this.”

History on Your Doorstep: Volume 4 can be picked up free-of-charge from Dublin City Libraries and is also available as an eBook from dublin.borrowbox.com