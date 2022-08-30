New book and exhibition captures a unique side of Dublin’s character

Four young men on Moore Street in 2018, photographed by Lorcan Finnegan

Young people in Howth in 2014, part of the Dublin Streets book and exhibition by Lorcan Finnegan

A new exhibition and book of photographs giving Dubliners a “starring role”, has been launched by a movie director.

The exhibition and book, named Dublin Streets, will be on show at Hang Tough Contemporary on Exchequer Street, from this Thursday until September 18.

Each image was captured by documentary photographer, director and writer, Lorcan Finnegan, and gives a unique view of city life.

Lorcan told Independent.ie how he got up close to Dubliners during the project.

“I would go for a run and take photos,” he said. “When you’re in shorts, with headphones on, no one really notices you.

“The photos capture a kind of character that’s often neglected. To me, the pictures are a strong representation of Dublin in my mind.”

Lorcan started documenting Dubliners in 2011, when his friend moved to Australia. The images were a way to remind his friend of the home he’d left behind.

“My friend moved to Australia and told me to download Instagram, as it was a new thing back then. I started taking photos to make him feel homesick.”

Lorcan was living on New Bride Street in Dublin 8 when he started taking street photographs. He later relocated to Irishtown but still reverted back to the inner city to photograph people there.

As his collection of photos grew, Lorcan earned the affection of the loved ones of those he’s photographed.

A man on Meath Street in 2013, part of Dublin Streets by Lorcan Finnegan

A man on Meath Street in 2013, part of Dublin Streets by Lorcan Finnegan

“It’s nice when someone contacts you, mostly because they see the picture of the person,” he said.

“Sometimes it’s an uncle, or another relative. A guy contacted me saying one image was of his dad.

“The reason people love the photos is because the people they know weren’t aware they were being photographed, so they are completely natural. That gives them a familiarity.

“In film, you try to find a truth with actors. With documentary photography, you try to find characters that represent a city more than a narrative story.”

Conor Smyth, gallery assistant and assistant curator, told Independent.ie: “The images really do encapsulate the essence of Dublin city.

“You could have just those characters and you would be able to tell they are from the streets of Dublin.

“I’m quite sure, if you were to cast a movie to capture the vibe and raw honesty of the city, these characters would be there.

“We felt Lorcan’s collection of work really spoke of Dublin. This gallery is central to that part of the city, so it’s lovely to have that juxtaposition of the street outside.

“People will be really drawn to the characters. They’re so interesting. You could make up your own stories about what one person was up to that day.

“Anyone who's walked round Dublin knows the heart of the city and the exhibition and book capture the drama on our streets every day.”

Lorcan co-wrote and directed sci-fi thriller, Vivarium, released in 2019, and starring Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots. The movie was made from an original screenplay by Garret Shanley.

He has also directed Nocebo, a psychological thriller filmed in Dublin due to be released early next year.