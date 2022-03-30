New €700k Dublin Coastal Trail showcases attractions along 44km route

Councillor Tony Murphy, Fingal, Helen Cole, Fáilte Ireland, Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland, councillor Lettie McCarthy, Dún Laoghaire Rathdown, and Barry Kenny, Iarnród Éireann, at the launch of the Dublin Coastal Trail

From Bull Island to medieval castles, scenic cliff walks and lighthouses, a new tourism initiative has been launched to showcase Dublin’s coastline.

The Dublin Coastal Trail, stretching from Skerries to Killiney, was developed by Fáilte Ireland in partnership with Fingal County Council, Dublin City Council, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council and Irish Rail.

As part of the €700,000 project, funded by the tourist board, signage has been installed in 11 towns and villages to highlight key visitor attractions and experiences along the 44km route.

The trail is aimed at increasing ‘dwell time’ in the region by enabling visitors to better navigate Dublin’s coast when walking, cycling or travelling by train.

According to Fáilte Ireland, the pandemic has accelerated demand for destinations that incorporate natural heritage and outdoor experiences.

Paul Kelly, chief executive of Fáilte Ireland, said: “The launch of the Dublin Coastal Trail is a fantastic addition to the Dublin portfolio and adds to its appeal as a vibrant city break destination, where city living thrives side by side with nature.

“Improved visitor orientation from the city and out to the Dublin coastline will enable visitors to better immerse themselves in local experiences and spread the economic benefits across a wider geographical area.”

Dublin’s Lord Mayor Allison Gilliland said the tourism initiative would throw fresh light on the capital’s “bountiful coastal amenities”, such as the Bull Island nature reserve, St Anne’s Park, Sandymount Strand and Poolbeg Lighthouse.

Minister for Tourism Catherine Martin said the trail will strengthen Dublin’s appeal as a destination to new markets and demographics, both domestically and internationally.

Barry Kenny, Irish Rail’s Corporate Communications Manager, said the initiative will showcase a “wealth of attractions and activities”.

“The fact they are accessible to everyone by our Dart and commuter services means they don’t just belong to those who live close by – they belong to all of us,” he added.