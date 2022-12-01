Naughty or nice? What’s on in Dublin this week

Alt-rock royalty and the return of everyone’s favourite festive film season. These are our top picks for the week ahead…

Inhaler, Olympia Theatre

Inhaler play the Olympia Theatre

Inhaler play the Olympia Theatre

Bono’s young fella did well for himself, didn’t he? Fronted by Elijah Hewson, Inhaler topped the Irish and UK album charts with their 2021 debut, It Won’t Always Be Like This. Last summer, they played Glastonbury and headlined a show at Fairview Park, while next February sees the release of their hugely anticipated second album, Cuts & Bruises. Exciting times indeed. Lucy McWilliams provides support.

Thursday, December 1. Doors: 7pm. Limited tickets remaining priced €26.40. For more info visit https://mcd.ie/

Naughty or Nice Christmas Season, Light House Cinema

Our favourite annual film season returns with a selection of delightful cult favourites, including Ingmar Bergman’s Fanny and Alexander, Stanley Kubrick’s Eyes Wide Shut and Sean Baker’s Tangerine. Some joyous classics are there too (It’s a Wonderful Life, Home Alone, The Muppet Christmas Carol) and barmy romantic comedies (The Family Stone, Love Actually). Oh, and let’s not forget the obligatory visit from good-old John McClane.

Shows from December 3. For a complete schedule visit www.lighthousecinema.ie/

The Weir, Abbey Theatre

Peter Coonan stars in Conor McPherson's classic play

Peter Coonan stars in Conor McPherson's classic play

A group of villagers gather in the local pub for a pint where the arrival of Valerie, a mysterious young woman from Dublin, encourages the regulars to dust off their storyteller hats. Little do they know that it’ll be Valerie’s story that haunts their dreams. It’s been 25 years since Conor McPherson’s masterful, Olivier award-winning play premiered in London. Directed by Caitríona McLaughlin, this long-awaited revival stars Peter Coonan, Brendan Coyle, Jolly Abraham, Sean Fox and the great Marty Rea.

Until Saturday, January 14, 2023. Times: Monday – Saturday 7.30pm / Saturday matinee 2pm. Tickets: €13 – €45. For more info visit www.abbeytheatre.ie/

Piaf, Gate Theatre

Camille O’Sullivan leads the charge in Pam Gem’s warmly anticipated take on the life of iconic French chanteuse, Édith Piaf. Witness the dizzying rise and heart-breaking fall of a legend as director Des Kennedy delivers a mesmerising theatrical portrait of the Little Sparrow. West End star Aoife Mulholland makes her Gate Theatre debut, alongside Kwaku Fortune, Emmanuel Okoye and Ash Rizi.

Friday, December 2 - Saturday, January 28, 2023. Times: Monday – Friday, 7.30pm / Saturday Matinees: 2.30pm. Tickets from €15. For more info visit www.gatetheatre.ie/

Placebo, 3Arena

Will Placebo roll out a Kate Bush classic at the 3Arena?

Will Placebo roll out a Kate Bush classic at the 3Arena?

There’s no other band like them. Armed with a thrilling new album – their first in almost a decade – the mighty Placebo reclaim their position as trailblazing titans of British alternative rock. The duo’s eighth LP, Never Let Me Go, picked up some of the best reviews of their career, and Brian Molko and Stefan Olsdal will be keen to share some new tunes. If we’re lucky, they might even dig out their tasty cover of Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill.

Monday, December 5. Doors: 6.30pm. Tickets from €49.95. For more info visit https://mcd.ie/

Shane & Peter’s Xmas Party, Liberty Hall Theatre

Celebrated stand-up Shane Daniel Byrne and his fellow writer and comedian Peter McGann are our esteemed hosts for this funny and festive congregation of memorable one-liners, rip-roaring sketches and “a fair bit of bloody messing”. It helps that Byrne and McGann have assembled a wonderful bill of guests, including Shane Clifford, John Spillane, Áine Gallagher, Ali Fox, Ryan Carrick, Killian Sundermann and the brilliant Emma Doran.

Saturday, December 3. Time: 8pm. Tickets: €23. For more info visit https://aikenpromotions.com/