My day in Stoneybatter: would one of the world’s coolest neighbourhoods live up to the billing?

Lilliput Press is one of the better known businesses in Stoneybatter

I hadn’t been to Stoneybatter since my bike got stolen there last year. But when TimeOut magazine recently ranked it as the 49th coolest neighbourhood in the world, I had to see for myself what all the fuss was about – and this time, of course, I took the bus.

My first port of call was linked to a recent Twitter post where a barman from a pub had left free pints in the fridge of the chipper next door. Dubliners were convinced it was Kavanagh’s on Manor Street.

The pub was closed when I arrived, so I followed the smell of freshly fried chips to Manor Takeaway where the owner, Giuseppe Vani, was chatting with regulars.

“I swear we’re not alcoholics! Kavanaghs are our next door neighbours, our families have known each other for years,” he said.

“They have the best Guinness, as you can see in the pictures. We help each other, you know. We make platters for their parties and they give us a drink or two.”

Guiseppe’s parents moved from Italy and opened up the shop in 1989. He has lived in the area for 30 years and took over the business in 2000 after he finished school.

“Stoneybatter has good, friendly people and big families. Now it’s getting bigger because of students coming in. I think it’s great to watch it change,” he said.

A customer wearing a black cowboy hat nudges me with a wink and whispers: “Hands down, the best fish and chips in Dublin.”

Michael Monaghan tips his hat and promises not to charge me for sharing his secrets about Stoneybatter. Thirty one years ago, he ran a women’s hair salon in the area. Although he’s moved to Wicklow now, he visits as often as he can.

“One of the reasons Stoneybatter is popular is because many people migrated from the country and settled here. Now we have a very young, diverse crowd moving in. So you’ll find this neighbourhood is a mix of the traditional and the modern,” he said.

Right in the centre of the museum quarter and just a 15-minute walk from Phoenix Park, Stoneybatter is a stone’s throw away from everything Dublin has to offer. But somehow, life still moves slowly for residents.

As we step out of the shop, Michael waves to his old friends in each shop. He chats with Dominic Cooney at Manor Pharmacy, a building that has stood there since 1939.

Grants has been in business in Stoneybatter for decades

Whatsapp Grants has been in business in Stoneybatter for decades

Further along the road, we’re greeted by Jim Grant of Grants, a family-run tailoring business that has been in Stoneybatter as long as the trees lining the footpath outside.

Children in the area have had their school uniforms stitched at Grants for decades, you can still see the blue coats with their embroidered badges displayed proudly at the storefront.

“We were military tailors back then. During troubles in the North, we were one of the only people permitted to get clothes from different barracks,” says Jim.

“What’s changed the most is that people now have access to contraception,” he chuckles. “We’re not stitching so many baby clothes anymore.”

Everyone tells me that Stoneybatter is changing. As I make my way across Arbour Hill Cemetery, I find an institution that embodies this growing spirit.

Just across the street from a new café that borrowed their name, is Lilliput Press, founded by Antony Farrell in 1992. When I ask him why the world thinks Stoneybatter is cool, he tells me I’ve come to the right place. “We invented cool,” he jokes.

“I came from the midlands where Jonathan Swift used to spend his summers. Lilliput takes its name from Gulliver’s Travels. It’s small and special.”

Antony Farrell at Lilliput Press in Stoneybatter

Whatsapp Antony Farrell at Lilliput Press in Stoneybatter

Lilliput has published 800 books in 38 years, including work from the likes of Tim Robinson and John Moriarty.

Enejda Wasaj, who just started working there, believes it’s one of the special places where the two sides of Stoneybatter meet.

“The books reflect the culture we live in like photography, fine art, memoir, history and cutting edge fiction,” she said.

I couldn’t finish a day in Dublin’s hipster quarter without trying avocado toast. So I headed to Slice, where the outdoor tables were buzzing with brunch and conversations.

Set up by Ray O’Neil, independent businesses like Slice are exactly what sets Stoneybatter apart.

“I love that I can say I work for Ray,” says manager Murke Burke. “It’s amazing to work for someone who is still in touch with the workload the staff are doing every day.

“Even as a customer, it’s nice to go in and put a face to the person you’re supporting.”

Chef Laoise Tara O’Reilly, who joined their kitchen a year ago, arrives with a freshly baked plate of carrot cake. Laoise was born to an Irish father and a Punjabi mother and spent most of her life in Malaysia. Three years ago, she moved to Dublin.

“It’s crazy. I’m not French trained or European trained, my food education was basically squatting on the floor of my grandmother’s kitchen in Malaysia, peeling a mango over a tiny metal bucket,” Laoise said.

“She used to cook for 400 people in the local women’s community club in giant woks. That’s the environment I grew up in.”

Murke Burke and Laoise Tara O'Reilly outside Slice

Whatsapp Murke Burke and Laoise Tara O'Reilly outside Slice

This month, she’s introduced her first item on the menu. Inspired by her grandmother’s mango pickle, Naniji’s achaar is a new favourite.

A lot is happening as you walk into Prussia Street. Among a row of new restaurants is The Little Cactus, selling coffee, houseplants and vintage clothes. Set up a year ago, Kate O’Dea and Jamie Stewart just wanted a place to sell all the things they love.

Jamie fits right into Stoneybatter. A few tattoos peek out of his jumper sleeves – some cacti, a frog eating itself and a pot of coffee with the word ‘pothead’ written on it. He got them after he left his corporate job.

“I knew I would never go back. I’m sticking to what I love and I won’t be judged here. It’s funny to think you’re in the city because it feels like you’re in the countryside,” he said.

“It’s the biggest community I’ve ever seen. Everyone knows each other, everyone helps each other. If we have a problem, a shop owner next door would give us a hand. It’s a beautiful environment.

“What works in Stoneybatter is that it’s all mostly independent. A lot of people that live here are singers, artists and actors. All the coffee shops and restaurants are independent. It’s all in the community.”

Stoneybatter mixes the old with the new like they were always meant to go together. The place and the people speak of how far Dublin has come and how far it can go.

It’s easy to feel like a local. As I wait for my bus out of the neighbourhood, I realise that my bike wasn’t the only thing Stoneybatter stole – it might just have my heart too.

The lowdown on Stoneybatter

Go visit … Arbour Hill Cemetery, the burial place of 14 executed leaders of the 1916 Rising.

Go eat … classic avocado toast at Slice or try the latest addition to their menu, Naniji's achaar.

Go shop … grab a coffee from The Little Cactus and browse through their quirky collection of pre-owned clothes.

Go drink … top the day off with a pint or two at Kavanagh's or head for Hyne's Bar for some live trad music.

Getting there … catch the 39 or 39A from the city centre to Manor Street or Prussia Street.