Misery, country music and space drama – what’s on in Dublin this week

From a country rock superstar to the return of an inner-city arts and music shindig – it’s all kicking off in the capital over the coming days. These are our top picks…

Brad Paisley, 3Arena

He’s no Garth Brooks, but Brad Paisley is still one of America’s favourite country superstars, with more than 11 million album sales and three Grammy Awards in his back pocket. The man in the pearly white Stetson returns to Dublin for a night of good-old fashioned cowboy guitar music. Paisley hasn’t released a new album in five years, so don’t be surprised if he tries out some new tunes.

Saturday, July 16. Time: 8pm. Tickets from €60. For booking info and more, visit https://3arena.ie/

Apollo 13 – Live Screening in Concert, National Concert Hall

One of the most enduring qualities of Ron Howard’s Oscar-winning drama is that, even though you know how it ends, it still manages to retain a thrilling air of suspense. It also boasts a wonderful score, courtesy of the late, great James Horner. This week, the National Symphony Orchestra, together with Film Concerts Live!, perform it in its entirety at the National Concert Hall, while Tom Hanks, Kevin Bacon, Bill Paxton and Ed Harris do their thing on the big screen.

Friday, July 15. Main stage. Time: 7.30pm. Tickets: €24.50 - €49.50. For booking info and more, visit www.nch.ie

Continuous Patterns IMMA Summer Party

Celebrating the “evolution of the city’s vibrant artistic community”, this delightful, two-day midsummer festival features a promising line-up of live music, DJs, art and good vibes. Rising artists Jar Jar Jr, Negro Impacto and EFÉ are on the bill, as are acclaimed contemporary ensemble Glasshouse and Aoife Nessa Frances. Oh, and the awesome Stomptown Brass are in there too, so don’t forget your dancing shoes.

Friday, July 15 & Saturday, July 16. Times: 6pm – 10.30pm. Tickets: €30 per day. For a full line-up of events and booking info, visit https://imma.ie/

Oliver Cole, Whelan’s

Believe it or not, it’s almost two years since former Turn front man Oliver Cole released his third solo LP, the warmly received Father, Brother, Son. For reasons that hardly require an explanation, Cole never got to perform the songs live in 2020, which is why he has finally decided to give the record a proper launch party at our favourite Wexford Street haunt this weekend. Keep on eye on the website for details of a support act.

Saturday, July 16. Time: 8pm. Tickets: €18.95. For booking info and more, visit https://www.whelanslive.com/

Misery, Light House Cinema

To mark the recent death of the inimitable James Caan, and to remember one of cinema’s most remarkable talents at the peak of his powers, the folks at the Light House in Smithfield have dusted off Rob Reiner’s phenomenal rendering of Stephen King’s Misery for a big screen showing this weekend. You know the drill. Caan plays a famous novelist who winds up in a car accident during a snowstorm. An obsessive fan (a never-better Kathy Bates) comes to his aid. He’ll wish she hadn’t. The best horror of the ‘90s? It’s certainly up there.

Sunday, July 17. Time: 9pm. Tickets: €11 / €13.50. For booking info and more, visit www.lighthousecinema.ie/