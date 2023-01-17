Meet the ‘Green Witch’ of Firhouse, foraging along the Dodder and the Dublin Mountains

Feebee Foran with some Watercress, Alexander and Gorse which she foraged along the Dodder at Firhouse weir. Pic: Frank McGrath

Have you heard about the ‘Green Witch’ of Firhouse? On most mornings, you’ll find her in the crooks and ditches by the River Dodder, following the Watercress where it grows.

Feebee Foran, founder of Forager.ie, calls it ‘ditch witchery’. She disappears into the Dublin Mountains with her dog Sika, digging for remedial herbs and carefully picking weeds and flowers at their root to make medicine, perfume, or even cocktails.

“Five years ago, I lost my dad. It happened so quickly, I went into freeze mode,” she said. “When I started to thaw out of it, I realised I needed to ground myself, and what called me was the actual ground on which I was standing.”

It was in her little allotment on the mountains where Feebee first found her calling.

“I didn’t know what I was looking for – just the physical action of it was comforting,” she said.

“At a time when I didn’t know what was going to come next, nature knew. Tomorrow would come, the next season would come and if I planted seeds, they would grow.”

Feebee set up her business five years ago, while pursuing a Herbalism and Holistic Arts course under herbalist and health consultant Steffen Jorgensen.

“I found that if you don’t throw away your weeds, they offer a world of health and nourishment. This was the way Irish people would have lived,” she said.

“Even when modern medicine came around, we had our secrets. I would never claim this should replace modern medicine, but natural remedies are great to complement it.”

Forager.ie offers a line of skincare products featured in some of Dublin’s largest exhibitions, like Gifted and the upcoming Showcase Ireland.

“There’s a massive uptake in people looking for natural alternatives. People are now realising the benefits of aloe vera or rose hip berries and the difference it can make on their skin,” Feebee said.

Expand Close Feebee Foran, founder of Forager.ie, pictured harvesting some hawthorn berries / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Feebee Foran, founder of Forager.ie, pictured harvesting some hawthorn berries

Daisy Healing Balm is used to heal bites, stings, cold sores, sunburn and acne scarring. Her products can also be used to treat skin conditions and headaches.

“There’s a little girl in my neighbourhood who has eczema and her mum rings me at night if they are out of my balm. She can’t go to sleep without it,” Feebee said.

The flower Yarrow, or Athair thalún - meaning the father of all herbs - is her favourite to work with. Years ago, it was used to treat wounded soldiers. She now offers it to people as a natural painkiller.

Feebee likes to collect wild Alexander flowers that can be chopped into stews, curries or salads, and makes wine out of the Gorse she forages. She rubs some Gorse between her palms and it smells ever so faintly of coconuts. Feebee’s work also changes with the seasons.

“Right now, I’m up to some witchy stuff in my shed. The plants I collected in autumn are dried up in big jars of olive oil, vodka and apple cider vinegar,” she said.

Closer to summer, she will lead people on foraging walks again. Every weekend, she takes visitors through her tried and tested route, before a grand foraging lunch using some of the ingredients they’ve sourced.

This year, she hopes to expand her skincare business and invite more people on her walking tours. She’s also in the process of writing a book with outdoor instructor Joe Price.

“Open your nature eyes. Start with a dandelion or a daisy. Look at what's growing in your garden and to be open to the idea that what's growing around you is there for a reason,” she said.