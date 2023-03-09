Meet the Dubliner who not only designed the famous Oscar statuette, but won it 11 times

Cedric Gibbons was born in Dublin in 1893 and moved to the US as a young boy. Pic: Getty Images

It’s been the symbol of cinematic success for almost 100 years, but when the stars are handed their Oscars this weekend, many won’t know that it’s all thanks to an Irishman.

Meet Cedric Gibbons, the Dubliner who not only designed the iconic golden statuette, but won it himself a staggering 11 times during a stellar Hollywood career.

With hopes high for Irish success at this Sunday’s 95th Academy Awards, it would be hard to match the track record of one of cinema’s most celebrated art directors, nominated for an Oscar 39 times.

Gibbons, known as Gibby, was born in Dublin in 1893 but moved to the United States with his family as a young boy, sometime around the turn of the century.

Brought up in Brooklyn, he initially worked for his architect father after graduating from New York’s Art Students League.

He became involved in the burgeoning film industry in 1915 as a production designer and was later appointed supervising art director for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) when it was founded in 1924 – a role he held for 32 years.

Gibbons’s name appears in the credits of 1,500 films, including The Champ (1931), Mutiny on the Bounty (1935), The Wizard of Oz (1939), The Philadelphia Story (1940), King Solomon’s Mines (1950), Singin’ in the Rain (1952), Julius Caesar (1953) and Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954).

Considered the most important art director in the history of cinema, his realistic sets revolutionised the look of films and even inspired interior design trends in homes across the world.

His distinctive style was known in film circles as ‘the Gibbons Look’ and he was once described by director Vincente Minnelli as “the grand cardinal of the art department”.

However, one of his most enduring legacies is the Oscar statuette itself – the famous gold-plated crusader standing on a film reel.

Modelled on Mexican actor Emilio Fernandez, Gibbons designed the trophy in 1928 at the request of MGM boss Louis Mayer.

He was a founding member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, with the first awards held at a private dinner in the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, Los Angeles, on May 16, 1929.

After an illustrious career spanning four decades, Gibbons retired for health reasons in 1956 and died at the age of 67 on July 26, 1960.

In 2018, his significant contribution to cinema was recognised when a showcase of his work was screened during the Dublin International Film Festival.