Mam Sham: The food event with a comic twist comes to Dublin

Two women, described as game-changing in the food industry, are bringing their unique Mam Sham event to Dublin for the first time.

Maria Georgiou and Rhiannon Butler run food events with a twist, incorporating music, comedy and food to curate dishes specially tailored to the show.

The Mam Sham is being held on Thursday, July 20, in Hen’s Teeth, Dublin 8, in partnership with Guinness. Attendees will be treated to stand-up comedy by Stephen Mullen, Enya Martin and Edwin Salmon.

Mam Sham will also be serving up a three-course meal, with each dish inspired by an Irish stand-up comedian who will perform on the night.

“We bring the performance to the plate,” says Maria. “You’ll see a comedian on stage, they will talk about their set.

“Then the food will come out and you’ll go ‘oh yeah that is what they just spoke about’.”

At a recent event in London, one comedy duo spoke about the algorithm on Instagram and Amazon that repeatedly shows advertisements suitable for a teenage boy.

“For that course everything came out in what looked like Amazon parcels,” said Maria.

“It even had the details of the delivery address for the chef we had worked with or the comedian, for an ode to what you have just heard,” she said.

“There was also a fake roll-on deodorant, but instead it was butter that you could roll onto your bread.”

The sold out Dublin show will feature a range of dishes and Guinness will be incorporated into the menu. However, the pair say it won’t be used in a “classic” way to cook meat.

“We have incorporated it into two different dishes, so we are doing the Guinness braised onions, which will go as a garnish,” said Rhiannon.

“But we are really excited for the Guinness cake ice-cream. It’s a Guinness cake folded into chocolate ice-cream,” she said, in a nod to one of the performing comedian’s jokes. “It’s delicious.”

They also used Guinness a couple of months ago to create a Guinness vinegar for oysters.

The fresh perspective they bring to catered events has seen the two London women, both in their early 30s, described by Conde Naste Traveller as “game-changing women in food, transforming the industry”.

Maria said the idea for fun quirky dinner events was born six years ago, while Rhiannon says the name Mam Sham stemmed from the pair’s “shambolic” personalities.

“We were both raised by single mums and we were looking up different words for mum or something feminine. It fits us really well because we are both quite shambolic,” said Rhiannon.

Maria added: “There are so many immersive experiences and a lot of them are either really expensive, which are quite inaccessible, or they are mass produced events.

“We have worked in hospitality our whole lives, so we wanted to do something that we love to do with eating, laughing and drinking. So the idea of Mam Sham was made from that.”

The pair say Mam Sham events are “full of laughter”, and their success stems from a commitment to high quality food that is accessible and fun.

“Even though we have this allure of being quite shambolic and having a laugh, everything we do has so much work and detail gone into it,” Rhiannon said.

“We have a commitment to quality and that goes for the produce that we use to the recipes and things that we design.”

For the Dublin event, Maria said attendees should prepare “to be taken on a ride of pure enjoyment, it’s just a good time”.

“There is no seating plan and so many people have made good friends coming to Mam Sham events. We just want people to have fun,” she added.

The Mam Sham event is part of a summer food series run in partnership with Guinness and Hen’s Teeth, Dublin 8. The series will host Taste Cadets on July 29 with a Guinness BBQ.