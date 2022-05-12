Magical music, art and mayhem – what’s on in Dublin this week

If it’s homegrown rock ‘n’ roll you’re after, or an evening of magical mayhem, you won’t be disappointed. These are our top picks of what the city has to offer this week.

Imelda May, Vicar Street

Following on from her chart-topping sixth album, 11 Past the Hour, the ‘Liberties Queen’ brings her Made to Love Tour home this weekend for three nights in her old back yard. “I cannot wait to see you all again, to dance and sing together, to connect and feel the sparkle in a room where music makes us feel alive and elevated,” says May. The feeling is mutual. You can probably expect some very special guests to join her for a proper homecoming.

Friday, May 13 – Sunday, May 15. Doors: 7pm. Limited tickets available from €49. For more info visit www.vicarstreet.com

Magic Goes Wrong, Bord Gais Energy Theatre

The award-winning Mischief Theatre crew return with a “comedy catastrophe” co-created with bona-fide magic royalty, Penn & Teller. When an unfortunate band of aspiring magicians decide to stage an evening of trickery to raise money for charity, they discover that the perfect magic show is never as easy as it looks. Yep, everything goes sideways in this intentionally disorganised and ingeniously presented display of magic, comedy and daredevil stunts.

Until Saturday, May 14. Time: 7.30pm (Saturday matinee at 2.30pm). Tickets from €16. For more info visit www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie

Krystyna Hutchinson, The Sugar Club

Acclaimed stateside comedy comes to Leeson Street this weekend as New York-based comedian, actress and podcast host Krystyna Hutchinson arrives in town. Last we heard, Hutchinson’s celebrated podcast series, which she co-hosts with Corinne Fisher, was about to receive the TV treatment. In the meantime, check out her terrific ‘This is Not Happening’ Comedy Central slot on YouTube. Bonkers doesn’t even begin to cover it.

Friday, May 13. Doors: 7.30pm. Tickets: €25. For booking info and more, visit https://thesugarclub.com/

The Blizzards, The Academy

The Mullingar rock quartet touch down in the capital this weekend for the launch of their fourth studio album, Sometimes We See More in the Dark. It’s the band’s first with bassist Louize Carroll, and this eagerly anticipated gig is their biggest headline show in three years. Does front man Niall Breslin still know how to work a crowd? There is only one way to find out. Rising Irish pop sensation Aimée is on support duty.

Saturday, May 14. Doors: 8pm. Tickets: €23. For booking info and more, visit https://mcd.ie/

Parcel from America, Smock Alley Theatre

A musical adaptation of Tomáseen Foley’s story, Parcel from America tells the tale of a lonely widow and her spirited young neighbour who are bound by a singular, unforgettable parcel from across the Atlantic. An evocative tale of hope, longing and emigration in 1950s Ireland, this lovingly assembled production features an ensemble cast that includes Emer Casey, Chloe Cody, Michael Grennell, Rose Henderson, Ger Kelly and Pat Nolan.

Until Sunday, May 15. Times: 7:30pm Thursday – Saturday (also 1.30pm on Saturday) / 3pm Sunday. Tickets: €18 / €20. For more info visit https://smockalley.com/

Van Gogh: An Immersive Journey, RDS

Presented by the talented folks at Nohlab and Dublin-based Theatre of Light, Van Gogh: An Immersive Journey, allows art lovers to step inside the magnificent paintings of Vincent Van Gogh. This light and sound spectacular, featuring two-storey projections of the artist’s most extraordinary works, has to be seen to be believed. A fully immersive, all digital, hands-free, 360 degrees experience, this celebration of the Dutch genius will be with us all summer.

From Monday, May 16 - Thursday, August 4. Tickets: €15 - €25. For more info visit https://vangoghdublin.com/