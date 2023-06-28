Longitude, Greta Gerwig and the King and I – what’s on in Dublin this week

Calvin Harris will be leading the charge at Longitude in Marlay Park this weekend

Award-winning musicals, Oscar-nominated cinema and one of the year’s most-anticipated festivals. These are our top picks for the week ahead.

Fun Home, Gate Theatre

Winner of five Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score, Jeanine Tesori and Lisa Kron’s Fun Home touches down in Dublin. A finalist for the 2014 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Fun Home is an adaptation of Alison Bechdel's best-selling graphic memoir. This playful, non-linear narrative tells a beautiful, often devastating tale of sexual discovery and familial heartache. Róisín McBrinn directs a cast that includes Frances McNamee, Killian Donnelly and Orla Scally.

Previews Saturday, July 1 – Wednesday, July 5. Opening Thursday, July 6 – Saturday, August 26. Time: Monday – Friday, 7:30pm / Saturday, 2pm & 7:30pm. Tickets from €15. For more, visit www.gatetheatre.ie

Longitude, Marlay Park

Dublin’s definitive R&B, pop and hip-hop summer carnival returns, with Calvin Harris leading the charge this weekend. The Scottish DJ headlines Saturday’s proceedings with epic support from Anne-Marie, MK, Ice Spice and Fionn Curran to name a few. On Sunday, American rapper Travis Scott is top of the bill, with Lil Uzi Vert, Metro Boomin and Joel Corry warming up the stage. Let’s hope the weather cooperates.

Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2. Gates: 1.30pm. Tickets from €99.90. For more, visit www.longitude.ie

A selection of Greta Gerwig films will be shown at the Light House cinema

Greta Gerwig: The Art of Awkward, Light House Cinema

With just weeks to go until Greta Gerwig’s eagerly awaited Barbie flick opens in cinemas, the folks at the Light House are bringing back the acclaimed filmmaker and actor’s greatest hits. Highlights include screenings of Frances Ha (this Saturday, 3.40pm / 8.30pm) and Maggie’s Plan, Rebecca Miller’s unconventional romantic comedy, featuring Gerwig, Ethan Hawke and Julianne Moore (Sunday, 6pm). Coming up later in the month, Gerwig’s awesome, Oscar-nominated directorial debut Lady Bird (the one with Saoirse Ronan) and her triumphant cover of Little Women (likewise).

Saturday, July 1 – Wednesday July, 19. For a full list of screenings, visit www.lighthousecinema.ie

The King and I, Bord Gáis Energy Theatre

This iconic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical continues to entertain, 72 years after its Broadway debut. You know how it goes. It’s the 1860s and a widowed schoolteacher, Anna Leonowens, accepts a position tutoring the children of a powerful Siam royal. Do things get off to a rocky start? They do, but you’ll be guaranteed to have Whistle a Happy Tune and Getting to Know You stuck in your head for weeks. Annalene Beechey and Darren Lee co-star.

Until Saturday, July 1. Time: 7.30pm (2.30pm matinee, Wed, Thurs, Sat). Tickets from €31.50. For more, visit www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie

Irish Youth Dance Festival 2023, Pavilion Theatre

Now in its 22nd year, the annual Irish Youth Dance Festival continues to provide a platform for leading national and international youth dance choreographers and performers. Presented by Dublin Youth Dance Company, guests this year include the National Youth Dance Company of Scotland and its esteemed Artistic Director, Anna Kenrick. The programme also features an eclectic range of styles and works from the Irish National Youth Ballet (restaged by Jane Magan), Limerick Youth Dance Company, Malayalam dancer Arya Ramalingam, Laois Youth Dance Ensemble and guest professional dance artists Mariela Mira and Mateusz Szczerek.

Saturday, July 1 & Sunday, July 2. Time: 8pm. Tickets: €13 / €16 (family of four, €50). For more, visit www.paviliontheatre.ie