Little Museum of Dublin set for new cinema and library after €1m boost

Lord Mayor of Dublin Caroline Conroy, Owen Keegan, Dublin City Council, Sarah Clancy, Director of the Little Museum of Dublin, and Orla Carroll, Director of Product Development at Fáilte Ireland pictured at the Little Museum of Dublin. Pic: Sam Boal

The Little Museum of Dublin is to be expanded after securing a €1m investment from Fáilte Ireland.

The award-winning tourist attraction, first opened in 2011, tells the story of the city through guided tours and thousands of historical artefacts, most of which were donated by the public.

A fan-curated U2 exhibition, along with a history of influential women in Ireland, are among the museum’s most popular features.

The museum, located in a Georgian townhouse at 15 St Stephen’s Green, is rated as the number one thing to do in the capital on Tripadvisor.

The grant from Fáilte Ireland will see the introduction of new elements, such as a cinema, education centre and library, as well as a lift to allow universal accessibility to all public areas.

Once completed, the new developments are expected to increase capacity at the museum by 45pc and attract 215,000 visitors annually by year 10 of its reopening.

Speaking at the funding announcement, Orla Carroll, director of product development at Fáilte Ireland, said: “Developing attractions that are central, engaging and universally accessible is crucial for the sustainable development of tourism in Dublin.

“The funding, under Fáilte Ireland’s Grant Scheme for Large Tourism Projects, will transform the Little Museum of Dublin into a best-in-class example of an accessible attraction, available for everyone to explore when visiting the city.”

Sarah Clancy, chief executive of the Little Museum of Dublin, said: “With a collection of over 6,000 publicly donated artefacts to tell the story of our city, over the past decade we have embraced our role as a people's museum.

“As our registered charity has grown, we have always been aware we were not universally accessible for everyone, but this is about to change. This milestone has taken trust and determination from our patrons in Fáilte Ireland and Dublin City Council.”

Dr Rhona Mahony, chair of the Little Museum of Dublin, added: “This funding will enable the Little Museum to build a really great accessible Dublin experience and a valuable cultural resource at the heart of our city.”

The Lord Mayor of Dublin, Caroline Conroy, said the funding would enhance visitors’ enjoyment of the attraction and welcomed the recent granting of a 35-year lease to the museum by the council.