Liffey Odyssey offers ‘unique opportunity’ to see historic parts of Dublin on fun day out

The Liffey Odyssey, hosted by Dublin City Council, is described as a fun day out

Kayaking and canoeing enthusiasts are being offered a “unique opportunity to see historic parts of Dublin” as part of a fun day out on the River Liffey.

The 2023 Dublin City Liffey Odyssey takes place on Sunday, September 17 at 12pm, and is open to all those with paddling experience and access to appropriate craft and safety gear.

It will start at the Garda Boat Club in Islandbridge and continue through the heart of Dublin before finishing at Poolbeg Yacht & Boat in Ringsend, a distance of eight kilometres.

Registration for the event, run by Dublin City Council and Dublin City Sport and Wellbeing Partnership (DCSWP), will take place at the Dublin City Council Municipal Boat Club near the starting point on Chapelizod Road.

Aideen O’Connor, Manager of DCSWP, said: “This event gives participants a unique opportunity to view the historic parts of Dublin from the city’s iconic river.

“It is a great way to showcase the Liffey as an amenity that can be used and enjoyed safely.

“Through collaboration with key agencies and stakeholders, it provides a platform to showcase the Liffey in a positive and active way.”

The Liffey Odyssey has a strong emphasis on active participation, fun and achievement. It is run as a tour rather than a race, with the emphasis on it being a fun day out.

The event is essentially aimed at club paddlers who have paddling experience with access to appropriate craft and necessary safety gear.

DCSWP is working in collaboration with the Dublin Port Authority and the Lucan Kayak Club to deliver this event.

Canoeing Ireland supports the event in terms of promotion and contribution to the stewarding on the day.

Funding for the Dublin City Liffey Odyssey is provided by DCSWP through their Active Cities initiative.

Active Cities, funded by Sport Ireland, is about creating more opportunities for participation in sport and physical activity for all.