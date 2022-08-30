Liberties Festival returns with four days of music and culture

The launch of the Liberties Festival in 2018. The festival returns for four days of music and culture from September 1-4

The Liberties Festival is back after a two-year break, with four days of music, culture, the environment, and health and wellbeing.

One of the city’s oldest festivals gets under way on Thursday – and the best part, most events are free.

Robert Emmet CDP, who organise the event, tweeted: “We can’t wait for The Liberties Festival to kick off this week.”

On Thursday, the event will open with a dose of relaxation thanks to Mindfulness with Matt Burke, from 10am until 11am.

This is followed by Ying and Yang Yoga with Noreen, Noga Yoga at 11am until 12pm.

An environment event will take place at 2.30pm until 4.30pm, offering the green fingered some helpful tips. This Planting and Propagating Workshop will take place at the Bridgefoot car park.

The Elvis by Candlelight concert will take place at St Patrick’s Cathedral between 8pm and 10pm.

An ‘old classic,’ the Garda vs Traders football match, will get under way at Oliver Bond House football pitch between 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Expand Close The Liberties Festival includes tours of the Iveagh Trust museum flat / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Liberties Festival includes tours of the Iveagh Trust museum flat

Other events throughout the week include walking tours, a bowls competition, a beekeeping talk, and an ‘Eat for free’ event on Sunday, including a foraging walk with Sam Arnold from 3pm until 5pm.

A family fun day will entertain locals and visitors on Sunday. This will include a knitting event and a samba workshop.

Musicians will take to the stage on Saturday and Sunday, with Saturday’s busy timetable topped off with a set by DJ Nialler 9. The set is expected to be popular and will finish at 10pm.

On Sunday, from 7pm until 9pm, the James Street Brass Band will also perform for crowds.

Most events are free, but the public need to book and pay for some items, including the Elvis by Candlelight, Comedy Night and the Iveagh Trust Museum Flat tours.

The Liberties Festival is over half a century old and has grown in popularity with each year.