Laughter, dancing and song – what’s on in Dublin this week

An award-winning musical, a homegrown cinematic classic and US comedy gold. These are our top picks to enjoy in Dublin this week.

Ryan Sheridan, Whelan’s

Remember him? The guitar-strumming, platinum-selling singer-songwriter from Monaghan was once among the most in-demand performers on the circuit. Armed with a new album (the warmly received Americana) and a splendid new moustache, Sheridan brings his ‘Love and Peace’ tour to Whelan’s this weekend. Watch the place go nuts for Jigsaw.

Friday, September 16. Time: 8pm. Tickets: €20. For more info visit www.whelanslive.com

Pauline Scanlon, Pepper Canister Church

Dingle’s finest swings by the capital this weekend, bringing with her a well-honed collection of masterful folk tunes. Scanlon’s latest LP, The Unquiet, was produced by long-time collaborator John Reynolds, and picked up some of the best reviews of her career. One of its standout tracks features the great Damien Dempsey – might he make a special appearance on Friday night?

Friday, September 16. Time: 7pm. Tickets: €29.90. For more info visit www.paulinescanlon.net

Drew Lynch: Speech Therapy Tour, Liberty Hall Theatre

Do yourself a favour and look up Drew Lynch’s America’s Got Talent audition on YouTube. The 31-year-old comic is a part of the Golden Buzzer Hall of Fame, and his charming, celebrated turn on the popular US reality competition kick-started a busy career in stand-up. ‘Speech Therapy’ covers everything, from the softball accident that changed his life to Drew’s newfound status as one of America’s most popular comics. Not to be missed.

Thursday, September 15. Time: 8pm. Tickets: €29. For more info visit https://aikenpromotions.com/

Expand Close Cait (Catherine Clinch) is greeted by Eibhlin (Carrie Crowley) in 'An Cailín Ciúin' / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Cait (Catherine Clinch) is greeted by Eibhlin (Carrie Crowley) in 'An Cailín Ciúin'

An Cailín Ciúin, Draíocht

Colm Bairéad’s beautifully assembled Irish-language drama continues to soar. Newcomer Catherine Clinch takes the lead as Cait, a neglected youngster whose parents send her to live with estranged relatives (Andrew Bennett and a never-better Carrie Crowley) in 1980s rural Ireland. What transpires is a gorgeous coming-of-ager that will knock the wind out of you (in the best possible way). An Cailín Ciúin was recently selected as Ireland’s entry for the Oscars 2023 Best International Feature Film category. Fingers crossed!

Friday, September 16. Times: 5pm & 7.30pm. Tickets: €6 / €7.50. For more info visit www.draiocht.ie

South Pacific, Bord Gais Energy Theatre

The Rodgers and Hammerstein classic returns. A love story based on the 1947 book, Tales of the South Pacific, this critically acclaimed run stars Julian Ovenden (you’ll recognise him from Downton Abbey) and West End star Gina Beck. They’ll be joined on stage by a cast of more than 30 performers – not to mention a full orchestra. Expect to have ‘I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outta My Hair’ stuck in your head for days.

Until Saturday, September 17. Time: 7.30pm (Saturday matinee at 2.30pm). Tickets from €21. For more info visit www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie

The Twenty Club, Glass Mask Theatre

Stewart Roche’s female-led time-hopping three-hander concerns a small group of Irish Army Intelligence agents tasked with infiltrating Nazi spies in 1940s Dublin. Does the mission go according to plan? Not quite. Years later, the agents reconvene at a going-away party to settle an old score. Lesley Conroy, Eva Jane Gaffney and Evanne Kilgallon co-star. Rex Ryan directs.

From Monday, September 19 until Saturday, October 8. Doors: 6pm (show begins at 7pm). Tickets: €18 - €22. For more info visit https://glassmasktheatre.com/