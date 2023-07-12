KT Tunstall, Eoin Colfer’s Holy Mary and HandelFest – what’s on in Dublin this week

Award-winning theatre, internationally renowned dance and the return of a modern folk-rock legend. These are our top picks for the week ahead.

KT Tunstall, The Academy

It’s almost 19 years since the release of her career-defining debut album, Eye to the Telescope, and the Scottish singer songwriter has rarely taken her foot off the gas. Tunstall’s seventh studio album, Nut, was released last September and concluded her so-called “soul, body and mind” LP trilogy (after 2016’s Kin and 2018’s Wax). A fine collection of records, and Tunstall will be keen to flaunt their wares in a live setting.

Sunday, July 16. Doors: 7pm. Tickets: €31.50. For more, visit https://mcd.ie/

MÁM, Bord Gáis Energy Theatre

Created by Michael Keegan-Dolan and Teaċ Daṁsa, this Olivier Award-nominated extravaganza premiered at the Dublin Theatre Festival in 2019 and has toured everywhere from London and Madrid, to the prestigious New Zealand Festival of the Arts. This will be its final Irish stop-off before it travels to this year’s Venice Biennale Danza exhibition. MÁM comprises Irish traditional concertina player Cormac Begley, the European orchestral collective stargaze, and a dozen international dancers from the Teaċ Daṁsa company.

Thursday, July 13 & Friday, July 14. Time: 7.30pm. Tickets from €26.50. For more, visit www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie/

Dublin HandelFest, Dublin Castle

Co-presented by Irish Baroque Orchestra, this renowned annual festival explores and celebrates “the rich cultural heritage” of George Frideric Handel’s 18th century visit to Dublin. The opening concert, Mr Charles the Hungarian – Handel’s Rival in Dublin, takes place on Friday evening in St Patrick’s Hall. Other highlights include Cushion Concerts (a “time-travelling adventure” for children); the official Dublin HandelFest Walking Tour, with historian Stuart Kinsella; and Journeys through Time and Space, an afternoon of storytelling, dancing and music-making in the heart of Dublin city.

Friday, July 14 – Sunday, July 16. For a full programme of events, visit www.dublinhandelfest.com

The Father, Smock Alley Theatre

Florian Zeller’s devastating family drama has had quite the life. First performed in Paris in September 2012, Le Père (The Father) has been staged in more than 45 countries and was adapted for the big screen twice - once in French (2015’s Floride), the second time in English (2020’s The Father, featuring an Academy-Award winning turn from Anthony Hopkins). This week, Deirdre Jones’s Out of Time Theatre company takes the reins. Jones stars alongside Sorcha Dawson, Michael Heavey, Linda Ryan, Andrew Noonan and David Lyons.

Until Saturday, July 15. Time: 8pm (Sat matinee, 3pm). Tickets: €12 / €16. For more, visit https://smockalley.com/

Holy Mary, Olympia Theatre

Eoin Colfer, best-selling author of the beloved Artemis Fowl series, wrote this warmly anticipated theatrical two-hander about a couple of seven-year-old girls who rarely see eye to eye. In fact, Mary and Majella are sworn enemies, and things only get worse in the run-up to their First Holy Communion. A funny, heartwarming tale, loosely inspired by Colfer’s primary school teaching days in 1980s Wexford, Holy Mary stars Jacinta Sheerin and Mary Murray. Aoife Spillane Hinks directs.

Until Saturday, July 15. Time: 7.30pm (Wed & Sat matinee, 2.30pm). Tickets from €21.50. For more, visit www.3olympia.ie

Father John Misty, Iveagh Gardens

Dublin loves Father John Misty. The man born Joshua Michael Tillman released his breakthrough album, I Love You, Honeybear, all the way back in 2015. Since then, it feels like Josh has conquered every stage in the city. A sold-out show at Whelan’s, a triumphant stop-off at Vicar Street – this indie folk-rock icon has done it all, and now he has his sights set on an epic outdoor show in Dublin 2. It’ll be another big moment for the Maryland music maker, whose fifth studio LP, Chloë and the Next 20th Century, picked up rave reviews last year.

Saturday, July 15. Gates: 6pm. Tickets: €49.20. For more, visit https://aikenpromotions.com/