Kehoe’s and Stag’s Head among seven Dublin pubs up for top bar award

Seven Dublin pubs, including Kehoe’s and The Stag’s Head, have been nominated for the Traditional Bar of the Year award.

The overall winners of the Bar of the Year Awards will be announced on August 21. Out of the 16 bars nominated for the Traditional Bar award, seven are Dublin pubs.

Kehoe’s on Anne’s Street; Lundy Foots in Temple Bar; Murray’s Bar on O’Connell Street; The Brazen Head on Usher’s Quay; The Stag’s Head on Dame Street; An Poitín Stil in Rathcoole; and K67 Bar and Grill in Swords have all been nominated.

The Black Forge Inn in Drimnagh, owned by UFC fighter Conor McGregor, was nominated for Best Visitor Attraction of the year.

Louis Fitzgerald, who has a family-run pub empire, received a nomination for An Poitín Stil.

An Poitín Stil is among the 16 nominations for Traditional Bar of the Year

“We are very pleased to be nominated for a number of awards across our pubs and bars in both Dublin and Galway in this year's Bar of the Year Awards,” he said.

“Ensuring the best possible experience and service for our customers every day is central to everything we do. The nominations are a credit to our management and teams across our pubs, bars and restaurants.”

Meanwhile, David McDermott of the McDermott Group that run K67, said: “The McDermott Group is delighted and very proud to have been nominated in three categories for this year’s Bar of The Year Awards.

“Our incredible team has worked tirelessly to have this exceptional venue ready for the summer season. It has been both challenging and fulfilling. We wish everyone nominated the very best of luck in the awards.”

A spokesperson for Lundy Foots in Temple Bar added: “We’re over the moon to find ourselves on the shortlist for Traditional Bar of the Year. At Lundy Foots, we’re all about keeping the heart and soul of the classic Irish pub alive and kicking.

“This is an impressive achievement, especially considering the competition from other notable pubs in Temple Bar.”

Murray’s Bar on O’Connell Street added: “At Murray’s Bar, we’re all about that good old-fashioned Irish pub feel, where everyone is like a family.

“This nomination is a big tip of the hat to our hardworking team and fantastic customers. We’re proud to keep Irish traditions alive, one pint at a time.”

Murray's Bar in Dublin praised their dedicated staff and customers

The Bar of the Year Awards said: “After careful consideration and rigorous evaluation, our esteemed panel of judges handpicked the top contenders from across Ireland.

“These exceptional bars have consistently raised the standards of mixology, hospitality, and overall customer experience.

“Their dedication, creativity, and passion for crafting unforgettable moments have made them stand out among their peers.”

The other pubs nominated for the Traditional Bar award include Cobbler’s Bar in Mayo; Gracie’s Bar in Sligo; J.J Hough's Singing Pub in Offaly; Murphy’s Galway in Galway; O’Donoghue Public House in Kerry; O’Brien’s Bar in Wexford; Peadars Bar Moate in Westmeath; and Thomas Francis Meagher Bar at the Granville Hotel in Waterford.