I don’t take offence if someone doesn’t reply to my texts straight away. In fact I didn’t know about the two blue ticks indicating a text had been read until said daughter informed me recently.

It has been brought to my attention that apparently I am an extremely rude person. I would never have said I was rude. Opinionated maybe. No filter, definitely but not rude. Not intentionally anyway. However according to my children I am exactly that.