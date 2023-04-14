Joe Jonas teases Dublin trip after taking on ‘Guinness challenge’

Singer Joe Jonas has teased a potential trip to Dublin after taking on the ‘Guinness challenge’ in London yesterday.

The Jonas Brothers are over in the UK filming YouTube series, Chicken Shop Date, as well as performing their sold-out Royal Albert Hall gig tonight.

The middle Jonas Brother went drinking “on the street” with his friend Greg Garbowsky where they attempted the so-called “Guinness challenge”.

The challenge, also known as “splitting the G”, is when you drink until your line is between the top of the G and the bottom of the harp on a standard Guinness pint glass.

“Joe here in London and we’re going to try the Guinness challenge,” the star posted on his TikTok.

“You have to try and get the foam all the way down between the harp and I guess the G, that perfectly lined up there, in one sip. We’re drinking on the street.”

Both Joe and Greg failed the challenge but claimed to be “so close”.

Irish fans weren’t long complaining, with one saying: “It’s called splitting the G and the first guy NAILED it. P.a. Guinness is elite in Ireland.”

Another said: “The pints look terrible, definitely easier to split the G when it’s a decent pint.”

A third said: “Maybe you do it in Ireland instead of England though,” while another questioned: “Why would you do a Guinness challenge in England?”

Someone else added: “You could have come to Ireland and got a better experience as Guinness is established here.”

Joe replied, hinting at a trip to Ireland: “Well, I guess I have to try it again.”

The Jo Bros were also out earlier in the week for a “celebratory pint” after discovering that their New York show had sold out.

Joe (33), began the social media post about what their drink of choice would be, with friend Greg Garbowsky taking the lead and revealing he would be ordering a pint of Guinness.

Joe added: “Guinness goes down smooth. Baby Guinness anyone.”

The singer, who is married to Game of Thrones star, Sophie Turner, seems to be a fan of the pint of plain as he visited the Guinness Storehouse back in July 2018.

The Irish visit occurred when the Jonas Brothers were broken up and Joe was the lead singer of DNCE, who supported Bruno Mars in Marlay Park at the time.