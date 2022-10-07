Jamie Oliver to open second Dublin restaurant on Exchequer Street next week

The spate of recent closures in the capital hasn’t stopped TV chef Jamie Oliver from opening his second Dublin restaurant next week.

Jamie’s new business, called Chequer Lane, is due to open on Tuesday, October 11, on Exchequer Street, close to Grafton Street and the iconic Molly Malone statue.

The restaurant isn’t his first Dublin venture, as he also owns Jamie’s Italian in Dundrum Town Centre.

Several restaurants have recently been forced to close due to the cost of living crisis, with business owners struggling to afford essential items such as butter.

Even the cost of toilet roll has skyrocketed as suppliers costs increased drastically.

But Jamie’s new restaurant will open its doors next Tuesday, offering some of the chef’s “favourite comfort food”.

He has partnered up with several Irish food suppliers around the country to provide customers in the city centre with the best quality of local food and drinks.

“Chequer Lane will celebrate some of my favourite comfort food and the menu will be packed with big, hearty flavours and simple, seasonal ingredients,” Jamie previously said.

“The food I really love to cook, and diners love to eat. Ireland has some of the greatest produce in the world and we can’t wait to show it off.”

Franchise partner Gerry Fitzpatrick added: “Diners can expect the very best of delicious and affordable Irish food and drink in a welcoming environment in the heart of Dublin.

“Having a great team is at the heart of everything we do so we’re looking for bright, ambitious people to join us for this exciting new venture.”

Ahead of opening night, the restaurant is still looking to hire a front of house manager and a booking administrator.