‘I’ve learned a lot from playing Shrek’, says musical star Antony Lawrence

The star of Shrek the Musical, which is coming to Dublin this month, said he has learned a lot about himself from playing the role of the loveable green ogre.

The award-winning Broadway and West End show is coming to the Bord Gais Energy Theatre from August 15-20 and will feature all the classic characters and iconic songs.

Antony Lawrence, who plays the part of Shrek, said he “really relates” to the character.

“I’m quite shy, most actors are, that’s why we go on stage and pretend to be someone else,” he said.

“All of my life I wished I was better looking or better at sport, I really struggled to identify who I am as Antony.

“That’s exactly what Shrek is going through on his journey. It’s amazing and beautiful just to be who you are, so I need to take some life lessons from him.

“I’m excited to bring Shrek to Dublin and play him on Irish soil. The whole process is huge, it takes about 90 minutes to get into the prosthetics.

“I’m still adjusting to the heat and the sweat; they seem to be part of the package of this roll.”

The cast of Shrek the Musical UK and Ireland Tour.

If you’re looking to leave your troubles Far Far Away, you can join Shrek, Donkey and Princess Fiona and their now-familiar adventures.

“The musical is the same story as the film. It has all the great things the film has, the same stories, but it dives in more to parts you didn’t see in the film. It brings out more of the characters through song,” Antony said.

“This show has something for everybody. There’s a lot of kids, parents and those who love and grew up with the film.

“That energy and buzz is amazing; I feel like a rock star at the end of the show. I’m no stranger to family shows and I love them,” he added.