‘It’s okay to be selfish sometimes,’ says Dublin life coach

A Dublin life coach and mindfulness teacher has said “it’s okay to be selfish sometimes”.

Emma Kehoe, host of the podcast Empower with Emma, is speaking at WellFest in the Royal Hospital Kilmainham this weekend “about taking time to reflect on what brings you happiness and joy”.

Emma does one-on-one coaching, mindfulness courses, and workshops, but the key thing she says is that you always have to look after yourself first.

“There are instances where you have to put other people first. But I’ve learned over the years, when I give back to myself first, I can give to others,” she said.

“Think of it like a phone. You charge your phone at night, it’s 100pc and it’s ready to go for the day. You’re not going to run around on 10pc for the day.

“You don’t necessarily need to go to a therapist, but you need to charge yourself up whether it’s sitting in the garden with a cup of tea for five minutes.

“Do I need to meditate? Do I need to go for a walk? You need to charge up yourself before you charge up other people.”

Emma says more people are interested in looking after themselves these days, whether it’s going to the gym, focusing on their mental health, or just treating themselves a bit more.

“People are more aware of the journey they’re on and where they want to go, it’s just navigating it. People feel more open to discover the aspects of their mental health and their wellbeing,” she said.

“They’re more curious. We were very closed off as a society for years with our emotions, how we felt, being vulnerable.

“It’s all about being more patient and passionate towards yourself. It’s not always about being hard on yourself.

“Some people get up at 6am and are non-stop until 10pm, it’s go-go-go. But never tapping into the emotional side, the mental health side.

“Especially through Covid, we had to connect in other ways, whether it was out in nature, or face-timing with friends. That’s where self-exploration started with a lot of people,” she added.