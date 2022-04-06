‘It was like a community centre’ – locals remember popular Sheriff Street sweet shop Mattie’s at new exhibition

Noel and Carmel Byrne, who owned the shop between 1958 and 1978, pictured on their wedding day. Pic: Maria McGrane

The reimagined sweet shop at the Pride of Place exhibition in the CHQ building

Mattie's sweet shop in Sheriff Street, which forms part of a new exhibition called Pride of Place. Pic: Maria McGrane

Growing up in her family’s sweet shop on Sheriff Street, Maria McGrane believed she was the luckiest child in Dublin.

Her cherished memories of Mattie’s shop – and the tightknit north inner city community it served – are the inspiration behind the Pride of Place exhibition, running this week at the CHQ as part of the Five Lamps Arts Festival.

The exhibition includes up to 70 images of people from the area who regularly bought their penny bars or bags of sweets at the shop when they were children.

Memorabilia such as old boxes of cigarettes, a 1955 weighing scales, an ice-cream knife, vintage fountain pens and a range of comics are also on display.

A reimagined version of Mattie’s sweet shop, stocking everything from bullseyes and dolly mixtures to apple drops and pineapple chunks, forms a central part of the exhibition, along with video recordings of local residents’ recollections.

The shop, first opened by Maria’s great-grandfather, was run by her father and mother, Noel and Carmel Byrne, between 1958 and 1978.

“It was like a community centre where people would share their troubles and triumphs,” she said. “If you wanted to know who was getting married or who had a row the night before, this is where you came to.”

All six children in the family worked in the shop, along with their parents, according to Maria.

“My father loved being a shopkeeper and was extremely hardworking,” she said. “He was very popular and was always patient with the children. All the local women used to think he looked like Frank Sinatra.”

When her father passed away, Maria found a collection of handwritten notes he was given by children running errands for their parents. She believes her father retained the notes to help him deal with his loss of identity as a shopkeeper when he sold the business in the late 1970s.

Some of the quirky notes, delivered by children with money tightly clenched in their fists, include requests for romance comics referred to as ‘love books’, as well as cigarettes and other goods.

Maria, a psychotherapist, said the exhibition has received positive feedback since it opened this week.

“People are so grateful to hear good things being said about the Sheriff Street area,” she said.

“I have lived with the level of shame that people feel when they come from a marginalised community. When we were growing up, there was a code that you didn’t tell people your address if you came from here.

“There was certainly poverty around, particularly after the decline of the docks in the early 1970s, but also a lot of love and support. That same community spirit continues to the present day in Sheriff Street.”

The rise in anti-social behaviour in the area was a factor in her parents’ decision to sell the shop and move to Marino.

“You can’t have an economic collapse without a psychological collapse – that’s what caused the difficulties in the area,” she said.

“Even though people suffered terrible trauma, you can become more resilient if you are part of a loving community. The life skills I learned from working in that shop stayed with me wherever I went.”

Mattie’s continued trading as a shop and later as a takeaway in the decades that followed her family’s sale of the business. Maria was saddened to discover the building had been demolished during lockdown.

“It’s clear from people’s reaction to the exhibition that the shop will always live on in the memories of the Sheriff Street community,” she added.

Pride of Place, supported by Dublin City Council, is running in the Liffey Corner Room of CHQ Building until April 9