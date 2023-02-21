Inside South Dublin gastropub Brickyard after €300k investment

A local pub and restaurant in South Dublin has reopened after being completely transformed thanks to a €300,000 investment.

Brickyard in Dundrum first opened in 2016 after business partners Simon Moore and Erwin Pollard noticed a significant gap in the area for a modern bar with craft beer and great food.

After six years of waiting, they were finally able to make the structural, design and workflow changes they craved, and opened their doors yesterday.

“We think Brickyard is unique in South Dublin because there is nowhere else that does the quality food, craft beer, cocktails, and wine that we do in such a space,” Simon said.

“You can come with the lads to watch rugby and have a few pints, you can bring the girls for brunch and cocktails, or the family for dinner. We simply wanted to create a place where we ourselves wanted to go.

Simon Moore and Erwin Pollard during renovations at Brickyard

Simon Moore and Erwin Pollard during renovations at Brickyard

“There was nowhere this side of the suburbs with a combination of a wide selection of craft beer, proper cocktails using homemade ingredients, great gastropub food, and a comfortable, stylish atmosphere to enjoy it in.”

Brickyard is located directly above the Balally Luas Stop on the Green Line in Dundrum.

Food will be served from 12pm on weekdays and from 11am at the weekend. Starters begin at €5.95, mains from €15.95 and desserts start at €6.50. Bespoke cocktails begin at €11 and craft beers from €6.

“We work with some amazing Irish artisan producers and suppliers including Pigs on The Green, McLoughlin's Butchers, Firehouse Bakery and Ocean Marine Seafood,” Simon said.

“Erwin and I are extremely hands-on. I spent four years running the kitchen as head chef, and we have since hired Juha Salo, who was most recently with the Winding Stair, to take the helm in the kitchen.

Brickyard in Dundrum recently reopened after a complete refurbishment

Brickyard in Dundrum recently reopened after a complete refurbishment

“He has brought his own experience and flair to the food. There’s hardly a night where you won’t find one of us behind the bar or running the floor, and I think our customers appreciate that.

“We are a part of the community and are very proud to act as a social hub in Dublin 16. We are also the official sponsors of the Dundrum FC senior team, and we do a lot of charity work,” Simon added.

Regulars at Brickyard Gastropub will be pleased to learn that the menu selection will remain mostly the same, with a couple of exciting new additions.