Imelda May ‘terrified’ but ‘excited’ to play mother of Brendan Behan in new play

Imelda May will take to the Olympia stage for the one-woman show later this summer

Dublin singer and performer Imelda May has said she is terrified, but equally excited, to star in a new Brendan Behan play this summer.

May will star in the one-woman ‘Mother of all the Behans’, which has been extended to run for an extra week in the Olympia Theatre in August.

The production follows the story of Kathleen Behan, the mother of the late Brendan Beehan, which has been described as “a fascinating record of a remarkable life”.

“Inspired by the songs and stories handed down through generations, this retelling is an entertaining journey through the social history of Dublin and the Behan family history,” promotion for the play says.

The play is based on the book by Brian Behan and adapted and directed for the stage by Peter Sheridan.

While the production was announced earlier this year, extra dates have now been added due to demand.

May said there had been “such a positive response for Mother of the Behans that the run at Dublin’s 3Olympia Theatre is extended to August 26”.

“Admittedly, I’m still equally excited and terrified. An entire one woman play is certainly jumping in the deep end for my first theatre show but I rarely do things by halves.”

May continued that the life of Kathleen Behan is “so enthralling, I just had to do it”.

“The opportunity to work with the amazing Peter Sheridan in this new production is such a wonderful way to tell her story,” she added.

May previously described Kathleen as a “true Dub full of wit, wisdom, knowledge and humour that I feel I know from every woman that raised me”.

Tickets for extra dates are now on sale, running from August 15 to 26.