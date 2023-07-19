Imelda May, Demon Dentist and Stumped – what’s on in Dublin this week

Imelda May, Iveagh Gardens

These are busy times for Imelda May. The accomplished Liberties performer is set to star in a new production of Brian Behan and Peter Sheridan’s Mother of All the Behans at the Olympia Theatre next month. First up, a warmly anticipated Dublin stop-off in support of her chart-topping sixth album, 11 Past the Hour. There’s no show like a May show - and her biggest fans will tell you that Imelda’s homecoming gigs are always the best.

Saturday, July 22. Gates: 6pm. Tickets: €49. For more info, visit aikenpromotions.com

Lie Low, Abbey Theatre (Peacock Stage)

This critically-acclaimed play premiered at the 2022 Dublin Fringe Festival where its lead actor, Charlotte McCurry, won the Best Performer Award. McCurry is Faye, a traumatised young woman struggling to overcome a terrifying assault. When a doctor recommends a form of exposure therapy, Faye asks her brother, Naoise (Michael Patrick), for assistance – but that just opens a whole new can of worms. Expect the unexpected in this darkly funny presentation from writer Ciara Elizabeth Smyth and director Oisín Kearney.

Until Saturday, July 29. Time: 8pm. Tickets: €13 – €25. For more, visit www.abbeytheatre.ie

Demon Dentist, Olympia Theatre

Another fun-filled adaptation of a David Walliams best-seller. The award-winning Birmingham Stage Company – the same team behind the Gangsta Granny and Billionaire Boy shows – return for a funny, gruesome tale about best mates, Alfie and Gabz, who begin to investigate unusual occurrences in their quirky hometown. Let’s just say that a wicked tooth fairy has started visiting local children - and she’s been leaving some rather nasty surprises under their pillows. Neal Foster adapts and directs.

Until Sunday, July 23. Tickets from €18.50. For show times and more, visit www.3olympia.ie

Mik Pyro Album Launch, Whelan’s

The former Republic of Loose ringmaster released his debut solo collection, Exit Pyro, last Friday, and it’s gone down a storm with Irish critics. Better still, Pyro and his band have decided that a good old-fashioned album launch party is in order at everyone’s favourite Wexford Street haunt. Happy days. Expect killer grooves, tasty tunes and some very special guests on the night.

Friday, July 21. Time: 8pm. Tickets: €18.50. For more, visit www.whelanslive.com

Stumped, Bewley’s Café Theatre

It makes sense that Samuel Beckett was a first-class cricketer. It makes even more sense for someone to write a play about Beckett, his old pal Harold Pinter (another cricket ace) and their undying love for the world’s most complicated sport. Full marks, then, to Shomit Dutta’s sticky wicket-themed two hander, Stumped. This playful comedy is set in the summer of 1964 and stars Michael James Ford as Pinter and Barry McGovern as Beckett. Bairbre Ní Chaoimh directs.

Monday, July 24 – Saturday, August 19. Time: Monday – Saturday, 1pm. Tickets: €10 - €15. For more, visit www.bewleyscafetheatre.com