‘I poured a pint of Guinness, but I butchered it’ – The Vamps’ Bradley Simpson on ‘amazing’ night in Dublin pub

The lead singer of The Vamps has said Dublin “has a warm feel to it” as he prepares to return to the city this weekend.

Bradley Simpson takes to the stage at the National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks, this Friday, August 25, alongside bandmates James Brittain-McVey, Connor Ball and Tristan Evans.

“I’m genuinely excited to go back to Dublin. I feel like everyone says that, but genuinely, Dublin is one of the best gigs we do,” the 28-year-old frontman said.

“We’ve never played Collins Barracks before and it’s going to be so fun. I came to Dublin outside of music, I just came to spend a weekend.

“We went to Keogh’s, it’s unreal. I had an amazing night there. We managed to get in the little snug. We got lucky. I poured a pint of Guinness, but I butchered it.

“The people in Ireland are amazing, it’s a special group, the Irish in general. Dublin has a warm feel to it as a city, it’s always met us with open arms.

“At our gigs, you’ll see it in Dublin, all of the fans have grown up with us. It feels like we’re all growing up together.

“A girl came to our gig the other day, she always came a lot to our meet and greets. She turned up the other day with her baby, she’s married,” he added.

The Vamps formed in 2012 when they were in their late teens. Now, they’re touching 30, Brad believes they’re the strongest they’ve ever been.

“We try to make it as fun as possible, we’ll always try to get out in different cities and enjoy where we’re at. It gives us memories and shared experiences,” he said.

“This is the tightest we’ve been in 10 years. They’re definitely brothers at this point, we’re family. Our bond is my favourite thing, its genuine friendship.

“We started the band because we’d a very similar love for music. We’re lucky, we got to achieve things that we always dreamed of,” he added.

The lads started out with a YouTube channel which led to working with the likes of Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes, and Demi Lovato.

“I don’t love a lot of the photoshoots we’ve done back then. Looking at some of them, the hair was bad, there’s a few where we had milkshakes, but it was fun at the time.

“Music has changed, the past 10 years, it’s had a big shift even in the fan/artist dynamic. Our fans are involved massively, even when it comes to single choices,” he added.

They’ve also been a busy bunch outside of music – James appeared on I’m a Celebrity, Connor took part in Dancing on Ice and Tristan founded Emprius Pearl and has been working with the brand Homme.

When asked about the top moments of his career, Bradley said: “I grew up a massive Foo Fighters and Nirvana fan. I was a huge Dave Grohl fan, he was my idol.

“We did a gig in London for the Invictus games and Foo Fighters were headlining. I got to meet him, he was everything I hoped, the loveliest, kindest dude.

“The past tour, the ten-year anniversary, we played the O2. That was really special. Being there ten years on, we felt so lucky. It’s a credit to the fans for sticking with us.

“As we’ve gotten older, we’ve become more aware of how lucky and how fortunate we are, it makes us want to work harder and keep it going.”