‘I fell in love with Ireland from the first time I was here’ – Sigrid

Sigrid toured Trinity College before performing at Other Voices in the Guinness Storehouse

Norwegian singer-songwriter Sigrid has admitted she “fell in love with Ireland from the first time I was here”.

The 26-year-old finished her long-awaited tour in Dublin last month and returned to perform at Other Voices in the Guinness Storehouse on Wednesday, alongside Kojey Radical and The Murder Capital.

“Dublin is so nice, in a weird way it feels like home and I really mean it. It’s so nice to be here. The weather reminds me of home and the friendliness of people, it’s really nice,” she said.

Dense freezing fog and ice at Dublin Airport resulted in a cancelled flight and a semi-late arrival.

“We got here in the end. Our original flight got cancelled because of the snow, but we got a very last minute flight to get here.

“When we got into Dublin we went to some pubs and it was great. We went to a pub and there was live music, it was really cool. They had an instrument that I had never seen before,” she added.

The Don’t Kill My Vibe singer broke into tears of joy in an emotional performance at Electric Picnic in 2018, and last month wrapped up her Cozy Tour with a sold out show in Dublin’s 3Arena.

She also did a series of intimate gigs in pubs around Ireland this year, an experience she described as “probably my favourite tour ever”.

“Everything was so fun. We got to do so many cool things and it was my idea to do this acoustic tour in Ireland,” she said.

“The 3 Arena show in Dublin was incredible, but I’ve always wanted to see more of Ireland.

“That’s the typical thing when you tour, you tend to tour the big cities and you don’t get to see the rest of the country.

Sigrid said performing in Ireland was very special to her

Whatsapp Sigrid said performing in Ireland was very special to her

“The Irish audience is the best, and it was so fun to play these smaller venues because it’s very different to our headline shows. We played in a pub.

“It reminded me so much of my home, there was a lot of chatting and I loved it. It felt super homely. I felt like I was back in my hometown.”

Now back in Ireland, Sigrid spent the day exploring the streets of Dublin, visiting Trinity College and the Guinness Storehouse.

“I’ve been walking around. I saw Trinity College for the first time, it’s beautiful. I was sitting on the bench in the sunshine for a little bit,” she said.

Now that the tour is wrapped up, Sigrid will be heading back to the studio to record her new album.

“I’m going to go to the studio and write new songs, that’s next on the agenda for me,” she said.