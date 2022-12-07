‘I broke my foot on stage, but adrenaline sees you through’, says Gaiety panto star Linzi Cowap

Linzi Cowap once broke her foot on stage, but had to carry on with the show

They say ‘the show must go on’, and for Gaiety panto star Linzi Cowap, that meant singing and dancing on a broken foot.

Ms Cowap plays the lead role of Kaa in The Jungle Book, currently running at the Gaiety Theatre until January.

She described the moment she snapped her foot in front of a packed house, but the energy of the crowd kept her going.

“I caught it in the hem of my skirt and I just went down as it broke under my body weight,” she said.

Barely realising how badly hurt she was, Linzi hopped up and continued to sing and dance for the rest of the show. It was only later she realised the extent of her injury.

“With the adrenaline, you just don’t feel it almost. I had to finish the performance. When I woke up the next day, my foot was hanging off,” she said.

How do performers carry out almost superhuman feats such as that?

“I think when you look down and you see the children having the absolute time of their lives, you don’t want to let them down,” Ms Cowap said.

“That is the reward. It’s electric, the best thing in the world, and it sees you through.”

Like most people, Ms Cowap used to enjoy the Late Late Toy Show when she was younger and that lead her to the panto.

“I would see the kids dancing on the toy show and I said ‘I want to be one of those kids’. So my parents brought me to the Gaiety and I became completely obsessed with it,” she said.

“I was just in awe of the shows in the Gaiety. Deep down I wanted to be out front, but I didn’t have the confidence.

“Then I just said ‘No, this is my dream’. So I started going for roles. I went to an audition which I got just before my birthday.”

The Dubliner has since gone on to perform all around the world, including at the Eurovision.

“I’ve been to America, all over Europe. I did a tour with Daniel O’Donnell, he is one of the nicest people I have ever worked with. Humble and hard working.

“I use a personal trainer and I eat clean. I do have the odd pint. We do two shows per day, every day, so you need to be in good shape.

“You need your sleep. Nine and a half hours is not enough! You would nap between shows too. We do a flying part of the show so I have to practice with the harness.

“I am hoisted up really high on a wire and I score the guys in control of the flying. I have a score sheet of one to five and recently I awarded them a zero point five,” she said.

What’s the biggest challenge that performers face?

“I can say I truly eat, sleep and breathe this. I love my job. It becomes in-built in you. But you have to sacrifice a lot and you have to stay motivated. It’s all worth it when you see the kids’ faces,” she said.

The Jungle Book runs at the Gaiety Theatre until January 22