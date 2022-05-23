Hundreds prepare for first 5km Sanctuary Run to celebrate World Refugee Day in Dublin

Aoife Harte and Sanctuary Runners Nomthetho Mpofu and Maxwell Nnoli lead a team at the Sport Ireland Campus. The 5km Sanctuary Run 2022 takes place on June 19

Ciara McCluskey, Maryam Uti and Maxwell Nnoli lead a team preparing for the Sanctuary Run 2022, taking place on June 19 at the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin

Hundreds of competitors, including Ukrainian refugees and residents of direct provision centres, are expected to take part in a 5km inclusivity run in Dublin next month.

The inaugural Sanctuary Run will be held at the Sport Ireland Campus in Abbotstown on June 19, on the eve of World Refugee Day.

The event is being organised by the Sanctuary Runners, an Irish solidarity through sport movement set up in 2018.

The organisation recently won the ‘Best Initiative to Promote Inclusivity in Sport’ category at the Irish Sports Industry Awards and has groups in 30 locations across the country working with local communities and those in direct provision centres.

Up to 750 competitors, including Ukrainian refugees living in the Dublin area, are due to take part in the run, which is supported by Athletics Ireland, Trócaire and UNHCR Ireland.

Graham Clifford, founder and chief executive of the Sanctuary Runners, said: “It’s so important we create positive moments like this, which bring people together in solidarity, friendship and respect, regardless of one’s nationality, legal status, culture, religion, gender or sexual orientation. This will truly be a run for everyone.”

Caoimhe de Barra, of Trócaire, said the charity was proud to partner with the Sanctuary Runners for World Refugee Day and stand in solidarity with the millions of people around the world who are displaced from their homes due to conflict and climate change.

Registration for the event is free but those signing up are invited to make a donation to Trócaire.

Throughout the month of June, athletes from around the world will also be able to virtually participate in the Sanctuary Run through the Strava social media platform.

Further information on the event from www.sanctuaryrunners.ie