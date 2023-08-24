Hundreds join in the fun of silent disco tour in Temple Bar

The Silent Adventures Disco Tour in Dublin's Temple Bar was named in TripAdvisor's top 10

The operator of a silent disco on the streets of Temple Bar says they have often had hundreds of strangers joining in an impromptu singalong.

Gary Murray, a magician and escape performer, runs the Silent Adventures Disco Tour where you get the “unique and exciting opportunity to dance like nobody’s watching”.

You’re given a pair of wireless headphones and the guides will show you the best dance moves. The Temple Bar walking tour was rated in the top 10 on TripAdvisor for activities 2023.

Onlookers have no idea what’s going on, but it doesn’t stop them joining in.

“We have had people crying at the end because they’re so emotional with the experience of the whole thing,” Gary told Independent.ie.

“It’s offering people a way to be their own flashmob for an hour. Most of our dancers, or participants, are hen parties. We have birthday parties too.

“We sing, we dance, there’s fun games and fun moves. The leader, who is either myself or my wife, will select the music and we give them the dance moves.

Lots of hen parties join in the fun of the Temple Bar silent disco

“Quite regularly, it can be a thing where people who aren’t in the group start singing along, even though they don’t have a headset.

“They’ll start dancing along too, they’re amazing moments. On public tours, it’s great to see strangers dancing together and become friends.

“We have Sweet Caroline or You’re the One That I Want from Grease on. When our group sings it and Temple Bar is busy enough, you might get 400 people singing along.”

The tour is approximately one hour, and no alcohol is allowed. All you need to have is a pair of comfy shoes and it’s important to dress for the Dublin weather – so both a rain jacket and sunglasses are recommended.