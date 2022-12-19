How Lemon Street got its name and other things you didn’t know about Dublin

Lindsay Leech and Angela Thomas in Dublin City Hall for the launch of ‘History on your Doorstep, Volume 5’

There are a lot of things you might not know about Dublin, such as the street named after a famous sweet-maker.

Since 2017, the Dublin City Council Historians in Residence have worked in neighbourhoods across the city to encourage local people to engage with history.

They have produced bite-size history books documenting key moments in Irish history – a series titled, History on Your Doorstep.

The books include the fact Lemon Street in the city centre was named after Graham Lemon, the famous Dublin sweet-maker who set-up Lemon’s Sweets in 1842.

The most recent edition, published last week, delves into the history of the Irish Civil War.

It includes how an ash shower caused by burning pyres of paper files at Dublin Castle was mistaken for snowfall, and the painting of pillar-boxes from red to green across the capital.

Catherine Scuffil, Historian in Residence at Dublin South City, said the books contain everything unique to Dublin, from street names to “Dublinese slang” and Christmas traditions in the inner city.

“If you look at the street sign for Marrowbone Lane, the Irish for it is Lána Mhuire Mhaith. There’s a clue in that, Mhuire is Our Lady, Mhaith is good, so it’s a good lady,” she said.

“Marrowbone Lane in French is Mary le Bone Lane, but Dubliners couldn’t cope with that so now it’s Marrowbone Lane.

“It goes back to the French Huguenot people who settled in that part of the Liberties. They were all weavers and there was a big community of them in that area from 1680 onwards.

Another little laneway not too far away is called Cow Parlour, it’s another one from the French.

“It comes from the coupe-outlet which means hem cutters. They were among the weavers of Dublin. Coupe-outlet became Cow Parlour in Dublinese,” Catherine said.

A few other very Dublin phrases, such as the commonly used word ‘mot’, have interesting back stories.

“A Dublin lad might say he’s going out with his mot tonight, which means he’s going out with his maith an cailin, or his girlfriend,” Catherine said.

Another funny one is how the kids are kept busy during a wedding.

“Grushys, the best man throwing coins at a wedding for children, is a tradition in Dublin as a way to get rid of the children or keep them busy running after it,” Catherine said.

“Bringing straw home from the crib in the church is another Dublin tradition – and you put it in your own crib.”

Each of the History on Your Doorstep books are freely available in libraries across the city and available to download as an eBook.