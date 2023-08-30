Horslips to celebrate 50 years of The Táin as part of Dublin Festival of History

Two hundred free events taking place across Dublin city and county from September 25

Barry Devlin, Jim Lockhart, Linda Devlin and Brendan Teeling at the launch of this year’s Dublin Festival of History. Pic: Gareth Chaney/ Collins

Horslips will celebrate the 50th anniversary of their acclaimed album, The Táin, as part of the Dublin Festival of History next month.

Band members Jim Lockhart and Barry Devlin were at the launch of the programme for this year’s festival, taking place from September 25 to October 15.

Now in its 11th year, it will include 200 free events taking place across Dublin city and county.

Among the events, will be a celebration of Horslips’ seminal traditional Irish rock and roll album, The Táin, in Dublin Castle on September 30.

“The Táin came along when it was suggested we do the music for an Abbey play of the Táin Bó Cúailnge, The Cattle-Raid of Cooley,” Barry said.

“It didn’t go ahead because Cú Chulainn got laryngitis. The play never happened, but we created the music.

Launching this year’s Festival of History on Dublin’s Old Liffey Ferry were Jim Lockhart and Barry Devlin of Horslips, Lord Mayor of Dublin Daithí de Róiste, Brendan Teeling, Deputy City Librarian at Dublin City Council and Linda Devlin, Director of Creative Engagement at Dublin City Council Culture Company

“It’s an album people remember really well. Dearg Doom was the hit single from it and it became the [Italia ‘90] Irish soccer anthem. A whole new generation got to learn about that song.

“A lot of the new Dublin bands are still singing about Irish life; they’re looking back at the core values too. It’s about what’s in your DNA.

“When Dearg Doom plays at weddings, there’s an immediate effect. We’ve 10 albums, we can have 10 more opportunities to do 50th anniversaries, our Eras tour is coming up,” he added.

Meanwhile, Jim spoke of the importance of Irish music and how it has grown.

“Rock and rollers cross into traditional Irish areas. You’ve Imelda May playing bodhran, Sinéad O’Connor sang sean nós and Dolores O’Riordan had sean nós influence on her singing too.

“Traditional musicians, rock and rollers, jazzers, sit very comfortably together. The Irish traditions fuse in a way that doesn’t really happen anywhere else.

“It’s because everyone knows everybody. There’s cross pollination going on between us, it draws on the culture of live traditional music.

“It’s a privilege we have that other places don’t, we’re preserving it. I think Irish people are wanting to cling onto their culture even more today.

“It used to be a thing that people wanted to push under the covers. People are starting to engage with their old roots now.”

Brendan Teeling, Deputy City Librarian at Dublin City Council, highlighted that the majority of festival events are taking place in library branches throughout the city and county.

There will also be events in places like Kilmainham Gaol, the National Botanic Gardens in Glasnevin, the Casino Marino, the RDS Library and Archives, the National Gallery of Ireland, and The Orchard Community Centre in Cherry Orchard.

“There’s still a huge appetite for history. Dublin is changing, it always is, but it’s important to not forget the past as it continues to develop and grow,” Mr Teeling said.

“Dublin has a long history, right back to the Middle Ages, every street you walk through has history. There’s a great folklore in Dublin, there’s myths, legends, there’s history on every corner in Dublin.

“The Dublin Festival of History started 11 years ago. We saw there was a great appetite for history. People can indulge all they want in our festival at no cost.

“In most public libraries, history is probably one of the most popular in the non-fiction section. Local history is really strong in Dublin,” he added.

The full programme of events is available online at www.dublinfestivalofhistory.ie and from libraries throughout Dublin.